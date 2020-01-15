Arrow: “Green Arrow and the Canaries” Preview Released

There are only two episodes left of Arrow, but after tonight’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” finale the Arrowverse is looking forward to not just a whole new Multiverse, but to the future of Star City and the Green Arrow legacy as well. The CW has released a preview for “Green Arrow and The Canaries”, next week’s penultimate episode of Arrow‘s eighth and final season.

The network had previously released a synopsis and set photos for “Green Arrow and The Canaries” that painted a very different picture of Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) daughter, Mia (Katherine McNamara) than what fans had seen on Arrow thus far and with “Crisis” over, we now know why: her life ended up very different in the new reality. However, as you can see in the video above, she’s soon brought up to speed on the way things once were when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) comes to call on Mia for help saving Star City as a new Green Arrow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the synopsis for the episode below.

“STAR CITY 2040 – It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city.

Tara Miele directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Marc Guggenheim & Jill Blankenship & Oscar Balderrama.”

As you can see in the video, the episode will definitely see Mia suit up as Green Arrow, something fans got a taste of during “Crisis”.

“It’s a whole other level — not only in how you look, but how you feel, it’s a whole other level,” McNamara told ComicBook.com. “I’m very well versed in wearing jeans and leather jackets and running around and kicking butt on screen. That’s very much in my wheelhouse at this point, given my last couple of jobs. But when you’re putting on a suit that is so iconic, and it carries such a legacy with it — and getting to work with the folks that create the suit, who know so intimately all of the details that go into it, and the certain elements that need to carry over, and the certain things that are going to make people connect the dots. There’s a fabric called Eurojersey that they use to make a lot the suits. And they had a special fabric printed with little tiny arrowheads all over it for my suit specifically, so that they could carry the Arrow motif through everything. It makes it so special. And it’s those details that are what make each of these characters so iconic. To get to join the ranks in a real way, is really exciting. It’s a huge honor. And too, you know, when you’re on set, it’s one of those moments that makes you really grateful. You really have to take it in and, and take a mental picture, because when you have a couple of folks with S’s on their chest and you know, a bat here and there, and a few choice iconic characters surrounding you, you realize what a special moment it is. And how much that needs to be remembered.”

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 8/9c on The CW. “Green Arrow and The Canaries” airs January 21.