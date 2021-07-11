Green Arrow and Aquaman to Team Up in Upcoming DC Comics Miniseries

✖

2021 has been pretty significant for fans of Green Arrow and Aquaman, as the two DC Comics heroes recently celebrated their 80th anniversary. Both characters initially made their debut in different stories of More Fun Comics #73, and the heroes have been uniquely tied together ever since — and it looks like their biggest team-up yet is on the horizon. Late last week, writer Brandon Thomas took to Twitter to reveal the first look at Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target, an upcoming seven-issue miniseries that will star the duo. The series will be written by Thomas, with art from Ronan Cliquet and colors by Ulises Arreola.

NEW PROJECT FROM @DCCOMICS! Arthur Curry & Oliver Queen team up (and throw down) in Deep Target, a mind-bending, worlds altering adventure that launches in October! Epic artwork from #RonanCliquet & #UlisesArreola, and amazing covers by @MSantucciArt & @inhyuklee! @thedcnation pic.twitter.com/WzeO03VPva — Brandon Thomas Writes (@bwrites247) July 8, 2021

You can check out the two covers for the first issue, which are courtesy of Marco Santucci and InHyuk Lee, below.

While details surrounding Deep Target have not been officially released by DC, Thomas' tweet indicates that it will be a "mind-bending, worlds-altering adventure" for the duo. This will be Thomas' latest time writing in the Green Arrow sphere, after he contributed the Connor Hawke story "One" in the recent Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular.

Deep Target is just the latest title to spin out of the Infinite Frontier publishing initiative, which has brought a new wave of storytelling to the DC universe.

"Infinite Frontier #0 really feels like the beginning of a new era of DC Comics, a time when anything is possible," writer Joshua Williamson said when the Infinite Frontier initiative was announced earlier this year. "We're taking the aftermath of Dark Nights: Death Metal and combining it with the best things we love as storytellers about the DC Universe, resulting in bold, fun, and exciting new directions."

Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target is expected to be released by DC sometime in October.