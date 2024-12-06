Green Lantern Star Teases Extensive Prep to Satisfy John Stewart Fans

Aaron Pierre reveals the work he’s putting in to portray legendary Green Lantern John Stewart in the HBO series Lanterns. The Rebel Ridge star Aaron Pierre was officially announced as John Stewart in October, joining Friday Night Lights actor Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan in the live-action adaptation of the Green Lantern franchise. With the adult-animated Creature Commandos kicking off James Gunn’s new DC Universe, fans will be eager to hear what Pierre thinks about playing one of the first Black superheroes. From the sound of it, Pierre is up for the challenge and is putting in the work to make sure it shows respect to the DC fans.

“What I can tell you is that the team are just super, super excited to have this opportunity to bring this story to the people,” Aaron Pierre told ComicBook during the press junket for Mufasa: The Lion King. “And, so far as I’m concerned, I’m gonna do my very best to serve and honor and elevate in any way I can, John Stewart and the [Green Lantern] Corps. Hopefully, I serve that and it resonates with me.”

When asked what his homework looked like to prepare for the John Stewart role, Pierre replied with a one-word answer: “Extensive.”

“Tremendously honoured and abundantly grateful. A dream come true,” Aaron Pierre said in his first public comments following the news of his John Stewart casting. “Thank you all for the love and beautiful energy. Thank you for welcoming me to DC. Let’s work!” He also shared an image of John Stewart from the Justice League animated series, along with one of his headshots. The official DC account, James Gunn, and Tom King, who is a writer on Lanterns, all commented on the post to show their support.

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. The Green Lantern show has been compared to True Detective as far as the vibe that the creatives are going for.

As fans wait for Lanterns, they can witness Pierre’s performance as Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King.

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The film stars Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Taka/Scar), and other cast members. Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.

Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters on December 20th.