DC Reveals First Look at Green Lantern: Blackstars #2

Hal Jordan is now a member of the Blackstars, and alongside Belzebeeth they are making their presence felt on Earth. That’s why Earth’s biggest heroes gather to take on the Blackstars, including some of their biggest guns like Superman and Wonder Woman, and while they see Hal as a friend, they aren’t crazy about his new friends. Grant Morrison, Xermanico, and Steve Oliff delivered one crazy first issue, and things are only going to get crazier in Green Lantern: Blackstars #2, and we’ve got your first look at the anticipated new issue. Not only can you check out the fully colored pages, but you can also see the in-progress pages fully inked, and you can check it all out starting on the next slide.

The issue will feature several heroes, but Morrison did pay special attention to Superman, though not in the way you might be expecting. “It’s my cruelest portrayal of Superman that I’ve ever done, that makes him out to be the worst he can possibly be. I’m hoping people will really dig it, because it’s almost a roast of modern comics, including my own,” Morrison said.

Green Lantern: Blackstars #2 (of 3)

Written by Grant Morrison

Art by Xermanico

Color by Steve Oliff

Cover art by Liam Sharp

In Shops: Dec 04, 2019

Final Orders Due: Nov 11, 2019

SRP: $3.99

“Hal Jordan and the Blackstars will stop at nothing to bend the planet to its leader’s whims, and Earth’s greatest heroes pull out all the stops to fight these fascists. Betrayals of cosmic consequence abound! And why is Earth’s sun turning orange? We can only hope Superman figures that one out before it’s too late…”

Green Lantern: Blackstars #2 hits comic stores on December 4th.

Green Lantern: Blackstars #2 hits comic stores on December 4th.

Main Cover By Liam Sharp

Triptych

Wonder Woman Attacks

Wonder Woman Inks

Hal and Superman

Hal and Superman Inks

Conflict

Conflict Inks

Home Sweet Home

Home Sweet Home Inks

Welcome Back

Welcome Back Inks