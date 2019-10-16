Michael Jai White Shows His Support for Joining the Green Lantern Corps With John Stewart Fan Art

The Green Lantern Corps is a world that the current DC Films universe has (mostly) yet to explore, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about who could portray the various characters in that realm. The fancasts have ranged pretty wildly over the years — and now the subject of one of them has spoken out. Michael Jai White recently took to Instagram to share a piece of fanart, which imagines himself and his wife, Gillian White, as John Stewart and Vixen. In the caption, White says that John Stewart is “one of the most requested roles” he gets from fans, and he “would gladly welcome the idea” of playing the part onscreen.

White is certainly no stranger to the comic book realm, previously playing Spawn in the 1997 movie of the same name. He went on to play Gambol in The Dark Knight, and most recently portrayed Bronze Tiger throughout ten episodes of Arrow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While a Green Lantern Corps movie does not currently have a release date, it remains one of the most talked-about movies that DC has in development, with fans eager to see how the cosmic group is rebooted after the failure of 2011’s Green Lantern.

“You look at everything that worked and didn’t work, on anything,” Geoff Johns, who is penning the most recent version of the Green Lantern Corps script, explained last year. “Like revamping a character, reintroducing a character, I’ve done it a lot. The creative kind of viewpoint and way into the character and rebooting and changing it and reintroducing it, is informed by everything. It’s informed by comics and both what works and what doesn’t work. I don’t wanna spoil any of the story there, but if people liked my run on Green Lantern, then hopefully they’ll like what I’m doing.”

“And right now, look, I’m just writing a script, and hopefully this script gets into a place where Warner Bros., and DC, Walter and everybody — [once] they’re really excited about it, when we get that right, then we’ll move ahead on the project,” Johns added. “But we gotta get it right.”

Would you want to see Michael Jai White play John Stewart in Green Lantern Corps? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Joker is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.