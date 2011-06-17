Green Lantern Returning to HBO Max After Ryan Reynolds' Live Tweet Viewing

✖

Earlier this month, to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and give fans a laugh, Ryan Reynolds sat down to do something he'd never done before: Watch Green Lantern. Reynolds has spent the last decade making fun of his 2011 superhero vehicle, going so far as to have Deadpool travel back in time and kill him before he could accept the role. The disdain Reynolds has for the film has been no secret, which made his live-tweeting the first watch-through of Green Lantern that much more enjoyable.

If you, like Ryan Reynolds, have been putting off watching Green Lantern but have found yourself inspired after following his Twitter experience on St. Patty's, you now have a chance to check it out for yourself. Green Lantern is coming back to HBO Max.

On Tuesday, HBO Max revealed the roster of movies and TV shows being added to the service in April, and Green Lantern is set to arrive on the first of the month. In just a couple of weeks you can be just like Ryan Reyolds.

Here's the complete list of movies and shows joining Green Lantern on HBO Max on April 1st:

A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)

Abandon, 2002 (HBO)

Adam's Rib, 1949

All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)

Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl

Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2009

Blindness, 2008 (HBO)

The Bodyguard, 1992

Boogie Nights, 1997

Bringing Up Baby, 1938

The Butcher's Wife, 1991 (HBO)

Caddyshack, 1980

The Collection, 2012 (HBO)

The Color Purple, 1985

Dante's Peak, 1997 (HBO)

Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)

Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)

Dirty Harry, 1971

The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)

Early Man, 2018 (HBO)

Easy Rider, 1969

Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)

The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)

Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)

Fear, 1996 (HBO)

genera+ion, Season 1 Part One Finale

Ghost Rider, 2007

Goodfellas, 1990

The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Green Lantern, 2011

Hardball, 2001 (HBO)

Happy Endings

Haywire, 2012 (HBO)

In & Out, 1997 (HBO)

Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)

Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)

Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)

Let's Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)

The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)

Man Up, 2015 (HBO)

The Mask of Zorro, 1998

The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Missing In Action 2 - The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)

Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)

The Nanny

The Natural, 1984

Now, Voyager, 1942

One Day, 2011 (HBO)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)

Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)

Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)

Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)

Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)

The Return, 2006 (HBO)

Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)

Roger & Me, 1989

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939

Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)

Space Jam, 1996

Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)

Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

The Shack, 2017 (HBO)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011

Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)

The Warriors, 1979 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

The Watch, 2012 (HBO)

White Noise, 2005 (HBO)

The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)

Within, 2016 (HBO)

Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)

Are you excited to see Green Lantern return to HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!