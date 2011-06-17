Green Lantern Returning to HBO Max After Ryan Reynolds' Live Tweet Viewing
Earlier this month, to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and give fans a laugh, Ryan Reynolds sat down to do something he'd never done before: Watch Green Lantern. Reynolds has spent the last decade making fun of his 2011 superhero vehicle, going so far as to have Deadpool travel back in time and kill him before he could accept the role. The disdain Reynolds has for the film has been no secret, which made his live-tweeting the first watch-through of Green Lantern that much more enjoyable.
If you, like Ryan Reynolds, have been putting off watching Green Lantern but have found yourself inspired after following his Twitter experience on St. Patty's, you now have a chance to check it out for yourself. Green Lantern is coming back to HBO Max.
On Tuesday, HBO Max revealed the roster of movies and TV shows being added to the service in April, and Green Lantern is set to arrive on the first of the month. In just a couple of weeks you can be just like Ryan Reyolds.
Here's the complete list of movies and shows joining Green Lantern on HBO Max on April 1st:
