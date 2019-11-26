Green Lantern Movie Script To Be Completed By End Of The Year

The Green Lantern Corps movie is still in the works, though it had gone quiet on that front for a bit. Thankfully it is still underway, as it was part of a new report on DC’s film slate and what’s coming up next for Warner Bros. film universe. According to a report from Variety, writer Geoff Johns is still hard at work on the script, and he is set to deliver a script for the project by the end of the year. Johns has said in past interviews that he’s taking his time with the script and is intent on getting it right, and hopefully, the time and effort paid off, as plenty of DC fans want to see the Green Lanterns soar on the big screen.

The report also shed some light on what could happen to the project after the script phase. It is said that the project may be shopped to J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot in hopes of them producing the film. That said, Greg Berlanti, who is of course known for his work on the Arrowverse, is working alongside Johns on the upcoming HBO Max television series, and some speculate that could pave the way for Berlanti working on the Green Lantern film in some form or fashion.

The Green Lantern franchise has been on ice since the 2011 film starring Ryan Reynolds, which failed to meet expectations at the box office. The film only brought in $219 million worldwide and was not warmly received by critics either, so any hopes of a continuation of that storyline or franchise were put on hold.

Johns previously spoke to ComicBook.com about his work on the Green Lantern Corps script and expressing how important it is for him to get right.

“I’ve started I just can’t really talk…it’s just too early,” Johns said. “The truth is I really want to write a great script and get the script right and then we’ll talk more about it once we get really going. Because we talk about development all the time and people like, development gets out there and leaks and this is really something again like Stargirl is very personal to me.”

“I want to make sure I write the best script I can possibly write, so I need to go away in a cave and write that script and finish it and then come out and go ‘okay’ and work with the guys and really make sure we’ve got the best story to tell and the best way into this character. I think we have a lot of things in it that…people know my run from Green Lantern and so they shouldn’t be too surprised by seeing what we bring into it,” Johns said.

