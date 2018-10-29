Halsey Dresses As Batman Villain Poison Ivy For Halloween

Celebrities tend to pull out all the stops on Halloween, and for music star Halsey, that means diving into Batman‘s Rogues gallery and repping Poison Ivy.

Halsey took to Instagram to share her new Poison Ivy costume ahead of a Halloween party, and it certainly doesn’t leave too much to the imagination. The costume features green sleeves and a bikini made of leaves with vines wrapping her legs. There’s also green body paint on her skin, with some Ivy-themed shoes to complete the look.

Halsey posted the photo with the caption “Halsey Presents: Gotham City 🌿🦇 party time… 📷: @nathangroff”

You can check out the costume in the photos above.

The photo was taken by Nathan Groff, and you can find his Instagram right here.

ok I see u guys. Wonder Woman IS tight and all but I prefer a little Poison…. 🌿🌿🌿 hope you loved it 😉 — h (@halsey) October 27, 2018

Later Halsey tweeted “ok I see u guys. Wonder Woman IS tight and all but I prefer a little Poison…. 🌿🌿🌿 hope you loved it ;). Halsey’s costume then showed up again in a video from the party where her Poison Ivy is standing alongside a costumed Harley Quinn, which appears to be Lauren Jauregui (of Fifth Harmony and now Expectations).

Another video popped up of Halsey performing in the Poison Ivy costume, which you can also see below.

Everyone has their favorite rendition of Poison Ivy, whether that be from the comics, Batman the Animated Series, Uma Thurman’s take from Batman and Robin, or the newest version seen on Gotham, which has gone through several transformations over the course of the show from Maggie Geha to Peyton List.

As for when we’ll get another version of the character in the movies, that remains up in the air, but we expect it to be whenever Gotham City Sirens hits the big screen. In the books that series revolved around Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Poison Ivy, and since there is a movie being developed with the same name and they already have Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, the thought is she will debut there. That movie’s been silent as of late though, so hopefully, it manages to see the light of day.