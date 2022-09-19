Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Funko Pop Exclusive Launches for Batman Day

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Batman Day 2022 took place over the weekend, and Funko celebrated with the release of a new Pop figure of classic Harley Quinn lounging on a stack of playing cards with her trusty mallet at her side. In fact, this Pop figure is extra special because it also celebrates the 30th anniversary of the first appearance of Harley Quinn in the 1992 Batman: The Animated Series episode "Joker's Favor". To top it all off, it's a limited edition GameStop exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $14.99 while it lasts.

Of course, there have been many Harley Quinn Funko Pop releases over the years, but we really love the design of this one. That said, we don't expect this one to stay in stock for long. When it sells out, you should be able to find it here on eBay.

On a related note, the finale of Harley Quinn's third season was released on HBO Max this week, and it has fans counting the days until season 4 arrives. Sarah Peters (Workaholics, Master of None, Nathan For You), who has written on the series since Season 1 and currently serves as consulting producer, will be elevated to executive producer and serve as showrunner for Season 4.

"Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern and their incredible team of artists and writers have created something so explosively funny and original and we are thrilled to continue this journey with them and the show's legion of fans. It has been amazing to watch the show grow and evolve this season and we could not ask for a more talented and dedicated team of collaborators," said Billy Wee, Senior Vice President of Comedy & Animation, HBO Max.

"Three seasons down and I can't even begin to think about the new levels of chaos and trouble that Harley, Ivy and the gang can get into with a fourth season. But I'm grateful to our partners at HBO Max for continuing this insane ride with us so we can all find out," said Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation.

Executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker added, "We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue. And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning."