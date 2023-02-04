Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special To Feature Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special is coming to HBO Max next week and the trailer for the animated special teased a lot of laughs and romance. The special will follow Harley as she "goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine's Day with Ivy is the best ever" while "Bane's efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry" and "Clayface engages in some self-love." Today, Entertainment Weekly revealed that the special will also feature a special guest star: Tedd Lasso and Thor: Love and Thunder's Brett Goldstein.

"He's a walking, talking aphrodisiac," Harley Quinn executive producers Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern told EW. "A ground-up rhino's horn made flesh." In the special, Goldstein is starring in a one-man show in which he shows off his chest hair while ready Lord Byron's poems and polishing his Emmy.

"Brett is so humble, he actually was like,' Do you want me to do this as Roy Kent?' And when I said, 'No, I'd like for you to do you,' he seemed sort of taken aback," Schumacker shared. "Which was very charming, of course. But no, it just felt right, because he is a heartthrob, whether he likes it or not. Sorry, Brett!"

Halpern added, "He's clearly done quite well for himself in recent years, what with Ted Lasso, and his podcast, and his bevy of awards, and now as co-creator of AppleTV+'s Shrinking, so it felt like having an A-lister showing up in Gotham for a Valentine's Day performance would be a standing-room-only sellout, which is what the story called for."

Goldstein shared EW's article, which features a look at his animated self. You can check it out below:

Will Brett Goldstein Play Hercules Again in the MCU?

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special is not Goldstein's first foray into the comic book world. Last year, he made a cameo appearance as Hercules in the mid-credits scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder. Currently, there's no word on when of or if we'll be seeing Goldstein again in the MCU, but the actor recently joked that Marvel put a chip in his head.

"Look, I'm scared to even tell you that," Goldstein said during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "When I got the job, when you arrive on set, you get taken aside by Marvel security and they inject you with a microchip," he revealed. "It was like if you tell anyone that you did this, we're going to kill you and your brain will explode. So, I couldn't tell anyone. I couldn't tell my family. I couldn't tell anyone, and so when the film came out, if you haven't seen the film, I don't know if I'm even allowed to tell you this. At the very end of the film I appear in the post-credits."

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special will arrive exclusively on HBO Max on Thursday, February 9th.