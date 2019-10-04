Harley Quinn Animated Series Gets November Premiere Date

This week is a pretty big one for Harley Quinn fans, following the release of the first trailer and promotional material for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Thankfully, it sounds like the fun isn’t stopping there, as DC Universe just revealed a major update around the Harley Quinn animated series. During Thursday’s proceedings at New York Comic Con, the streaming service announced that Harley Quinn will begin to premiere episodes on Friday, November 29th.

Harley Quinn stars The Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, who attempts to make it on her own as Gotham City’s criminal “Queenpin” after she breaks up with The Joker (Alan Tudyk).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This show is completely out of control. Harley Quinn is a blast of a character, and she’s nuts,” Cuoco says in the video.

“Kaley really embraced the idea of ‘I’m gonna just give the craziest performance I can, and then start to figure out exactly where it should live,’” executive producer Justin Halpern explains.

“This is a show that has supervillains and superheroes, so it needs to have awesome battles, crazy fights, and s–t exploding,” Halpern teases.

The cast of Harley Quinn also includes Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer) as Poison Ivy, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Scarecrow, Sanaa Lathan (The Twilight Zone) as Catwoman, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Batman, Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep) as Doctor Psycho, Chris Meloni (Happy!, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) as Commissioner Gordon, Ron Funches (Powerless) as King Shark, Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries) as The Riddler, and Jacob Tremblay (Room, Good Boys) as Damian Wayne/Robin. JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), and Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

“[It’s] very progres[ive],” Cuoco said in a recent interview.

“Yes, very feminist in a way,” Bell added.

“It’s major female empowerment, it’s badass,” Cuoco said, before turning to Bell and asking “When I read the script, were you just like ‘Yes!’?’”

Harley Quinn joins a slew of new and upcoming original series on DC Universe, including Titans, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, Young Justice: Outsiders, and Stargirl.

Are you excited that the Harley Quinn animated series finally has a release date? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!