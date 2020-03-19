New Birds of Prey Behind-the-Scenes Photos Feature Margot Robbie, Cathy Yan, Ella Jay Basco, and More

We’re living in scary and uncertain times as the threat of COVID-19 is forcing people to stay home with many places, including movie theaters, currently shut down. However, there’s one small silver lining to these trying times, and that’s the early release of multiple films on digital. The Invisible Man, Bloodshot, and more are movies that should be available to see in theaters but can’t thrive on the big screen at the moment. Another movie hitting home release early is Birds of Prey, the DC film that stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, which hit theaters last month. The movie will be available to watch from home as of March 24th. Some people involved with the film have praised Warner Bros.’ decision, and one of the stars took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos in order to celebrate the news.

Ella Jay Basco, who plays Cassandra Cain in Birds of Prey, took to Instagram to share an array of BTS photos, including some with her stunt doubles, Margot Robbie, and director Cathy Yan. “Here’s some @birdsofprey BTS I’ve been holding onto! VOD drops March 24,” Basco wrote. “Love you, Ella!!,” Yan replied. You can check out the ten images in the post below:

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. released a new teaser for the film to honor the upcoming early release, which you can check out here. Birds of Prey sees Margot Robbie returning to her role as Harley Quinn, as she finds a new outlook on life following her break-up with the Joker. In the process, Harley unintentionally joins forces with Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Helena Bertinelli/Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they fight to save a young girl named Cassandra Cain (Basco) from being killed by crime boss Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

