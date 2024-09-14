Harley Quinn EPs Tease Big Changes in Season 5

Harley Quinn Season 5 is coming to Max this fall and while an exact date hasn't yet been revealed, there's one thing that fans of the animated DC series can expect: there will be some big changes. Speaking with ComicBook. series executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker teased that Harley and Ivy will be getting a change of scenery in Season 5. The fan favorite couple are headed to Metropolis to "spice things up".

"You'll see Harley Season 5, hopefully soon. We don't have the exact air date so there's that to look forward to which continues sort of the story of Harley and Ivy's relationship," Schumacker said. "I could tease that there's a big sort of location move. There's been a teaser that's been presented at Comic-Con so I don't think I'm saying anything out of school when I say a lot of the show this season five takes place in Metropolis. Harley and Ivy decide to spice their relationship up with a change of scenery."

Halpern explained that the location shift will also see sort of an exploration of how Metropolis is perceived as compared to Gotham — that one city is "subsidized" for the other's "gain".

"I can say we were very interested in the idea that Metropolis is always this like, beautiful shining city on the hill and Gotham just is, you know, a cesspool and that it almost feels like Gotham is subsidized for Metropolis's gain. So, we were interested in that idea," Halpern said.

Harley Quinn was renewed for Season 5 last November and, if it does come to Max this fall, will be the second DC animated series on Max this year. Spinoff series Kite Man: Hell Yeah arrived on the platform in July.

"The talented Harley Quinn team has once again succeeded in delivering a season that builds on everything that has come before while still feeling fresh and inventive," Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president, original comedy and adult animation, Max and Adult Swim said in a statement last year. "They continue to provide hilarious, heartwarming, and deranged stories with our lovable group of DC misfits, and we couldn't be more excited for the fans to see what they've accomplished in Season 5."

The first four seasons of Harley Quinn are now streaming on Max.

Are you excited for Season 5 of Harley Quinn? Catch up on the discussion @ComicBook on social media!