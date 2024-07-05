Harley Quinn Season 5 Gets Exciting Release Date Update

Harley Quinn Season 5 is coming up sooner than expected. Fans can can look forward to new episodes of the Max animated series in the coming months. This revelation comes from Dean Lorey, co-creator of the series as he was talking to The Direct about what time table viewers can look forward to seeing Harley Quinn Season 5. “I know it’s before the end of the year. I don’t remember the exact date yet,” Lorey said. “But I think it’s in the next few months. I know that.” Kite Man: Hell Yeah his first up on the list for Max, but Harley Quinn should follow after in short order. That might relieve some of the fans who might have been concerned that there wouldn’t be enough room for two entries in that animated universe this year.

James Gunn, DC studios head, has his hands full with the movie side of things. It’s reasonable to be a little confused about the release timeline for these Max TV shows. But, after all, he did appear in episodes of the show. You don’t mess with a good thing. DC and Warner Bros. have been nothing but supportive when it comes to Harley Quinn.

“The talented Harley Quinn team has once again succeeded in delivering a season that builds on everything that has come before while still feeling fresh and inventive,” Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim wrote when the series was renewed for Season 5. “They continue to provide hilarious, heartwarming, and deranged stories with our lovable group of DC misfits, and we couldn’t be more excited for the fans to see what they’ve accomplished in season 5.”

Will The Bat Family Be Back For Season 5?

Harley Quinn Season 5 has been long-awaited by fans of Max’s critically acclaimed animated series. Despite the long layover, having more information has to make a fans of Harley Quinn feel even better about the show’s prospects heading into another salvo episodes the last two entries have managed to really shake Gotham and Harley’s personal world up in ways that fans might not have expected one thing that people are going to be looking forward to when the new season gets kicked off is the fate of Batgirl as she tries to assemble the Gotham City Sirens. ComicBook had the chance to speak with her voice actress, Briana Cuoco after the shocking reveals the end of Season 4.

“I don’t know anything,” Cuoco sadly shared. “I just got asked this in another interview and he thought I was being facetious. I actually really don’t. I hope that girl’s around, obviously I have no control over that. I love her so much. I love how sort of earnest she is and pure and I mean, obviously in this last season she’s changed a little bit, but I adore her and I hope I get to go back.”

Are you stoke to be getting Harley Quinn Season 5 this year?