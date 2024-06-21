Max Reveals Kite Man Spinoff Release Date

Kite Man: Hell Yeah has a release date on Max after a recent promotional reel hit social media. Fans of the Harley Quinn character can look forward to the new show on July 18. Kite Man: Hell Yeah has been in the hopper for a while now. Harley Quinn was one of the first breakout hits on Max. With that positive positioning, (thank you for your service DC Universe App) the past few seasons have been delightful superhero television. But, showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern think we could all use a little bit more of Kite Man in our lives. As part of the ensemble cast, the lower tier DC character has really shined uring Harley Quinn's run. Look for that to remain the case when Kite Man hits the skies next month.

Over the last few years, Schumacker and Halpern have dropped various updates about the Max series. At one point, Kite Man: Hell Yeah was known as Noonan's. (Yeah, that bar from Harley Quinn where all of our characters end up congregating.) But, the people at Max thought that putting our main character for the spinoff front and center would be better. Talking to Insider previously, the showrunners explained that a lot of your favorite supporting characters would have a chance to stretch their legs.

(Photo: Kite Man's date revealed by Max. - Max)

"The thing that we can say about the spin-off is that Bane will be a series regular. You're gonna get a lot more Bane," Schumacker said back then. "We sort of pitched it as a Cheers for supervillains. It's gonna be heavily set in the bar, but it's a comic-book show with capes, so naturally, it's gonna want action and that's gonna lead to some pretty far-out places."

Kite Man: Hell Yeah's Title Change

(Photo: Kite Man: Hell Yeah lifts off July 18. - Warner Bros.)

As we said up above, the show went from being called Noonan's to Kite Man: Hell Yeah. It turns out the iconic catchphrase just played a little bit better. However, there is a really fun story about where Kite Man's fan-favorite phrase came from. Batman writer Tom King previously let his fans in on the funny origin story over on the Everlasting Productions Substack newsletter. During his story, he recounts that first time you see it in print during Batman #6. Sometimes the best additions come at the last second.

"Back then I had a running joke on Twitter where I'd respond to stuff I liked by saying, 'hell yeah,'" King revealed. "It was just some performative ironic awkwardness, which is what Twitter used to be in the golden days. So, with no other ideas, I wrote: '14:7 Add: KITE MAN: Kite Man. KITE MAN: Hell yeah.' Like he likes his name and legacy so much, he responds to himself. I'm Kite Man and that's super! Fully aware that this was too absurd to publish, I submitted it while I tried to think of something else. Then I forgot about it because I was on double ship Batman and there were so many deadlines."

