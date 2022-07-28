Harley Quinn Fans Are Celebrating the Return of Harlivy

The first three episodes of Harley Quinn's third season are now streaming on HBO Max, and they feature a lot of fun ranging from James Gunn's highly-anticipated cameo as himself to the debut of Harvey Guillen as Nightwing. The new episodes are getting high praise from critics and ComicBook.com's own Liam Crowley gave the new season a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a "grand slam." Today, fans have already taken to Twitter to celebrate the show's return, especially now that Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) are officially a couple. In fact, their ship name "Harlivy" – which is officially canon in the series – is currently a trending topic.

Showrunner Justin Halpern previously confirmed with SYFY that they have no intentions of breaking up Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy after they finally got together at the end of Season 2. "When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together,'" Halpern said before the show's renewal. "It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

