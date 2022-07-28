Harley Quinn Fans Are Celebrating the Return of Harlivy
The first three episodes of Harley Quinn's third season are now streaming on HBO Max, and they feature a lot of fun ranging from James Gunn's highly-anticipated cameo as himself to the debut of Harvey Guillen as Nightwing. The new episodes are getting high praise from critics and ComicBook.com's own Liam Crowley gave the new season a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a "grand slam." Today, fans have already taken to Twitter to celebrate the show's return, especially now that Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) are officially a couple. In fact, their ship name "Harlivy" – which is officially canon in the series – is currently a trending topic.
Showrunner Justin Halpern previously confirmed with SYFY that they have no intentions of breaking up Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy after they finally got together at the end of Season 2. "When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together,'" Halpern said before the show's renewal. "It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."
You can check out some of the tweets celebrating Harlivy below:
Worth The Wait
I MISSED THEM SO MUCH #harleyquinns3 #harlivy pic.twitter.com/FUTycF4NNd— thai (@itsbatwondy) July 28, 2022
Can't Look Away
look at them <3 #Harlivy #HarleyQuinnS3 pic.twitter.com/yEOkSZJHhH— violet ♡ (@violetvexed) July 28, 2022
Perfection
Ivy calling Harley "peanut" shut up I'm on the floor #harlivy #HarleyQuinnS3 pic.twitter.com/LXsEiVjhKU— violet ♡ (@violetvexed) July 28, 2022
Dynamic Duo
Good morning to them only. #Harlivy pic.twitter.com/haVKuXpFEB— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 28, 2022
Name A Cooler Couple
still can't believe this image is actually real, they're living their best life #Harlivy #HarleyQuinnS3 pic.twitter.com/3wbFkwkyut— best of harlivy (@dailyharlivy) July 21, 2022
Love Is Real
"Who cares about a dumb trophy? I've got my award right here!" #HarleyQuinn #HarleyQuinnS3 #Harlivy pic.twitter.com/lSRcLyWPlh— #FreeMaoMao (@BadgercIops) July 28, 2022
Goals
they are too beautiful this woman #Harlivy #HarleyQuinnS3 #PoisonIvy #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/URecnmLAeh— clowthorne ⚔️😘💅 (@ale_universe_) July 28, 2022
Thriving
Came across this in Times Square today. So hyped for Season 3. #HarleyQuinn #HarlIvy pic.twitter.com/2rXy6AQium— Angel Camacho (@AngelCam7) July 27, 2022
Harlivy OTP
"Put the girl back in a super toxic, abusive relationship because we don't like that she's happy" really tells on you as a fan
Leave #HarlIvy alone! https://t.co/Dsckp97Vsa— Ashley 🧠💚 (@AshleyEsqueda) July 28, 2022
Adorbs
harley is so clingy it's cute 😆 #HarleyQuinn #harlivy pic.twitter.com/JUKiufLPD6— clo. (@avatricx) July 28, 2022
Thank You, DC
#Harlivy is so personal to me the fact that two of my fav dc women growing up said fuck they main men and fell in love. I love how chaotically sweet they are together,, look at them ! pic.twitter.com/xGQl85cIQc— Tee 🏳️⚧️ (@catrasaep) July 28, 2022
In Conclusion
THEY INVENTED LOVE #Harlivy pic.twitter.com/jCcvcGdttu— jurídico harley quinn (@harleenrobbie) July 21, 2022