Harley Quinn Star Harvey Guillen Addresses Nightwing Casting Jokes





Harley Quinn Season 3 is introducing Harvey Guillen as Nightwing. The actor broke his silence on playing the iconic DC Comics character during an interview with W Magazine. Guillen will be pulling double duty as he enters the live-action DC universe during Blue Beetle as well. He's heard all the jokes about being typecast as Nightwing because of that dynamite derrière. The star takes it all in stride. "I'm not ashamed of my body, so when people try to say 'That's just typecasting,' y'know what? I'll take it. Show off your best assets," he laughed.

People are justifiably hyped for another season of shenanigans with Harley and Ivy on HBO Max. Every installment of the animated series has enlarged the scope of Gotham and the colorful characters who call the city home. With Batman firmly back in the fold, it only makes sense to see Dick Grayson finally get a chance to strut his stuff during the series.

When the series was announced for a Season 3 on HBO Max, the Internet roundly cheered. As a holdover from the DC Universe slate, Harley Quinn immediately stood out as a show that could appeal to an older audience on Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming platform. Now, with he show so close at hand, a lot o those viewers are excited for what their favorites are going to bring to the table.

"'Harley Quinn' unlocked a world of hilarious possibilities with the iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains of the DC Universe," said Peter Girardi, executive vice president of alternative programming for Warner Bros. Animation. "Exploring this world further with our partners at HBO Max and DC is going to be a lot of fun. Plus, after getting dumped by Poison Ivy, the least we could do was give Kite Man his own show."

Here's a description of Harley Quinn Season 3: "The mayhem and madness continue in season three of this biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series. Wrapping up their "Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour," Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) – "Harlivy" strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy's long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise."

Harley Quinn Season 3 premieres July 28th on HBO Max.

Are you excited about the third season of the hit DC Comics show? Let us know down in the comments!