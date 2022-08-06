Harley Quinn Fans Think Court of Owls Orgy Episode is Better Than Herogasm
Season three of Harley Quinn has debuted its latest episode on HBO Max and with it given a hilarious spin to the fan-favorite Court of Owls. Though best known for their undead Talon army and the conspiracy of being at all levels of Gotham, the Harley Quinn version of the Court is notably different, instead mostly a parody of Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut complete with mask-wearing participants in a big orgy. Arriving in the same summer as The Boys and its much touted "Herogasm" episode, fans were quick to compare the two, with many thinking Harley Quinn did it better.
Another thing that Harley Quinn fans are latching onto is all of the things that the series was able to get away with in this episode, and yet DC wouldn't allow the show to depict a specific sex scene between Batman and Catwoman. This was previously confirmed by the series' showrunners well before the new episodes aired. "A perfect example of that is in this third season of 'Harley' [when] we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman," Justin Halpern previously told Variety. "And DC was like, 'You can't do that. You absolutely cannot do that.' They're like, 'Heroes don't do that.' So, we said, 'Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?' They were like, 'No, it's that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It's hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.'"
And yet they were allowed to depict everything they did in episode 3.04, "A Thief, A Mole, An Orgy." See for yourself what people are saying about the episode below.
That is what I thought Herogasm was gonna be.
That orgy episode was something else… I love @dcharleyquinn that is what I thought herogasm was gonna be. How is a cartoon going to better than live action? Lmao. LOVE Harley— The Hooded Knight (@hoodedknightt) August 5, 2022
Tell 'em
The latest episode of Harley Quinn included a very extensive orgy scene and these losers are still acting as if animation belongs in the same category as kids shows. https://t.co/FYc2f6C9k2— scorpio's groove ⧗ (@blossomisley) August 5, 2022
They did it
LMAO HARLEY QUINN DID THERE OWN HEROGASM EPISODE— Ajmcmillan (@Ajmcmillan101) August 5, 2022
Name your favorite
Is this the summer of comic book orgies? #HarleyQuinn #HarleyQuinnS3— Shane|88 (@TheNomadGamr) August 5, 2022
I almost choked on a frenchfry.
Whoever did the sound design for the newest episode of #HarleyQuinn, I need you to know that the spontaneous dolphin noise during the orgy made me laugh so hard I almost choked on a frenchfry. 😂#HarleyQuinnS3— Amanda🐼💖Rainbowpandas💖 (@rainbowpandas23) August 5, 2022
Gotta see it to believe it
The orgy in the latest Harley Quinn Series episode pic.twitter.com/BO4vOwFeg5— Q (@realitytvlivet1) August 5, 2022
Dreams come true
I never thought I'd see Bane carbo loading before an Eyes Wide Shut style orgy, but then I started watching Harley Quinn. pic.twitter.com/qfIvNlF4bt— DFives (@D_Fives) August 5, 2022
whew
this new episode of Harley Quinn... yeah. that was an actual orgy. on TV. whew.— jodie skywalker (@Jyolteon) August 6, 2022
ONE AND ONLY
harley quinn is the only show that can successfully have a very meaningful and cute conversation while an orgy happens in the background— kira (@grogus_dad) August 5, 2022
Awkward
My mom and I watch Harley Quinn together and today’s episode was… interesting to watch with her lmao but only that show could make watching a whole ass orgy scene on screen not too awkward, besides the “oh my gosh” that my mom silently said when we realized what was happening 😂— wen wen ✨ (@wendickleee) August 5, 2022
DC's come a long way
DC's come a long way from telling Neil Gaiman he couldn't even reference masturbation in Sandman, "Nobody masturbates in the DC Universe," to having a huge orgy in the latest episode of Harley Quinn.— Emira (@pinkmegadrill) August 5, 2022