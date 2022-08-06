Harley Quinn Fans Think Court of Owls Orgy Episode is Better Than Herogasm

Season three of Harley Quinn has debuted its latest episode on HBO Max and with it given a hilarious spin to the fan-favorite Court of Owls. Though best known for their undead Talon army and the conspiracy of being at all levels of Gotham, the Harley Quinn version of the Court is notably different, instead mostly a parody of Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut complete with mask-wearing participants in a big orgy. Arriving in the same summer as The Boys and its much touted "Herogasm" episode, fans were quick to compare the two, with many thinking Harley Quinn did it better.

Another thing that Harley Quinn fans are latching onto is all of the things that the series was able to get away with in this episode, and yet DC wouldn't allow the show to depict a specific sex scene between Batman and Catwoman. This was previously confirmed by the series' showrunners well before the new episodes aired. "A perfect example of that is in this third season of 'Harley' [when] we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman," Justin Halpern previously told Variety. "And DC was like, 'You can't do that. You absolutely cannot do that.' They're like, 'Heroes don't do that.' So, we said, 'Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?' They were like, 'No, it's that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It's hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.'"

