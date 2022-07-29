Harley Quinn Showrunner Reveals Kite-Man Spinoff Details





Harley Quinn's showrunners revealed some new details about the Kite-Man spinoff series coming to HBO Max. The show is going to be called Noonan's and Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern discussed what was coming with Insider. "The thing that we can say about the spin-off is that Bane will be a series regular. You're gonna get a lot more Bane," Schumacker offered. That isn't all though, Dean Lorey joins the duo in the new show. 10 episodes are planned for HBO Max. Lorey and Katie Rich are on-tap as showrunners. Check out what the Harley Quinn braintrust had to say about the show down below.

"It is still called 'Noonan's,' whether or not that ends up being the title when it airs on HBO Max, that's TBD," Schumacker said. "We sort of pitched it as a 'Cheers' for supervillains. It's gonna be heavily set in the bar, but it's a comic-book show with capes, so naturally, it's gonna want action and that's gonna lead to some pretty far-out places."

"We love the wild and fun world of 'Harley Quinn' so much we just had to make a spin-off and who better to center it around than the outcast Kite Man," Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for HBO Max and Adult Swim wrote when the spinoff was announced. "Justin, Patrick, and Dean have created the perfect local hangout for Gotham City's not-so-finest at Noonan's, where bar patrons can blow off steam after a long day of mayhem."

"'Harley Quinn' unlocked a world of hilarious possibilities with the iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains of the DC Universe," added Peter Girardi, executive vice president of alternative programming for Warner Bros. Animation. "Exploring this world further with our partners at HBO Max and DC is going to be a lot of fun. Plus, after getting dumped by Poison Ivy, the least we could do was give Kite Man his own show."

Are you hyped for Kite-Man? Let us know down in the comments!