Harley Quinn, Lois Lane, and Static Star in DC's 2023 YA Graphic Novels

DC's Young Adult line has been mesmerizing readers for several years now, bringing in some epic creative teams to tell fresh stories about some of DC Comics' best heroes and villains. While the imprint still has a lot of titles set to debut in the coming months, DC is already revealing the first details surrounding its Spring 2023 graphic novels. The trio of books will spotlight three beloved DC characters — Lois Lane, Harley Quinn, and Static Shock.

Girl Taking Over: A Lois Lane Story will be released on April 4, 2023, from writer Sarah Kuhn (From Little Tokyo with Love) and artist Arielle Jovellanos (Black Star). Girl Taking Over follows Lois, an ambitious small town girl tackling summer in the big city with gusto. Lois is excited about her internship, her cosmopolitan apartment, and the future she sees unfolding before her, only to find that things rarely go according to plan. When Lois uncovers a potentially explosive scandal, she must team up with the last person she'd expect to publish her own website for young women. And as Lois discovers who she really is and what she actually wants, she becomes embroiled in her own scandal that could destroy everything she's worked so hard to create.

The Strange Case of Harleen and Harley will be released on May 2, 2023 from author Melissa Marr (Wicked Lovely) and artist Jenn St-Onge (Bingo Love), and will dive into the battle between good and evil and find they're not black and white (and red). When Harleen signs up to participate in a clinical research trial with her girlfriend, Pamela, the most she can hope for is extra cash in her wallet and a chance to get her anxiety under control. But what she gets instead are increasingly larger gaps in her memory and stolen mementos from some guy named Jack she's never met. Soon, Harleen discovers she's sharing her life with Harley—a take-no-prisoners, who-cares-about attendance, maybe-we-oughtta-save-the-bunnies kind of girl. She is the opposite of Harleen in many ways. She is anarchy in a cute dress. And in this Jekyll and Hyde story, Harleen discovers that maybe evil ain't so bad—as long as she doesn't get caught.

Static: Up All Night will be released on June 6, 2023 from writer Lamar Giles (Not So Pure And Simple)

and artist Paris Alleyne (The All-Nighter). Virgil Hawkins has just gone through a bad break up. He can't get over his ex, so his best friend Richie has an idea for how to distract him: attend a music festival in their city of Dakota. But wouldn't you know it—his ex is in attendance. And that's just the beginning of his troubles. In this madcap story of one night, a series of encounters and events leads to an adventure involving Super-Villains, a diner, a reluctant rapper, and a size-changing kleptomaniac, as well as Virgil's frequent bad decision making. The roster features some familiar faces from both the Dakotaverse and the Static Shock animated series in a coming of age tale about the cost of being a hero, and what's possible when you have friends you can count on.

