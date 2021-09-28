DC Announces New Robin and Constantine Young Adult Graphic Novels

DC’s array of young adult graphic novels is continuing to grow, with new and inventive takes on characters that fans know and love. The line has already reimagined some iconic DC heroes and villains for readers of all ages — and it looks like that will soon include some fan favorites. IGN recently revealed the next two DC young adult graphic novels to be written by Kami Garcia, whose work in the line includes the New York Times bestselling Teen Titans: Raven and Teen Titans: Beast Boy, as well as the forthcoming Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven. Following that trilogy, Garcia and artist Gabriel Picolo will be reuniting on Teen Titans: Robin, a new graphic novel featuring both Dick Grayson and Damian Wayne.

While plot details for Teen Titans: Robin are currently under wraps, you can check out the first look at the book’s cover below.

Additionally, Garcia will be teaming up with Isaac Goodhart, who previously provided the art for Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale and Victor and Nora: A Gotham Love Story, on Constantine: Distorted Illusions. As the cover reveals, Constantine will be joined by two members of his band, Mucus Membrane.

Release dates for both Teen Titans: Robin and Constantine: Distorted Illusions have yet to be announced, but both books are expected to be included in DC’s January 2022 solicitations. Other upcoming titles in the line will include Mister Miracle: The Great Escape, Galaxy: The Prettiest Star, and Zatanna: The Jewel of Gravesend. DC’s Graphic Novels for Kids line also has some major titles in the pipeline, including Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld, Batman and Robin and Howard, Green Arrow: Stranded, Green Lantern: Alliance, and Shazam! Thundercrack.

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven is set to be released on September 28th.