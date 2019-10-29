Harley Quinn One Month Teaser Released

DC Universe is about to get a big dose of Harley Quinn thanks to its new animated series featuring Kaley Cuoco as everyone’s favorite villain, though as you’ve no doubt seen in the trailers, this is very much a series meant for adults, and it’s certainly made an early impression. Thankfully fans don’t have to wait much longer to check out the series for themselves, as Harley Quinn will be hitting screens next month, and DC Universe has released a new teaser celebrating the one month away milestone. You can check it out for yourself in the post below.

The teaser has Harley charging forward towards the screen with her trademark mallet. You can probably guess what happens to the poor camera that lies in front of her, and if you guessed it gets smashed to pieces, well, you would be very very right. Once the glass falls it reveals the words One Month, and you can check it out for yourself in the post below.

“Hold on to your asses, Harley is on the way! #DCUHARLEYQUINN https://yourdcu.com/hql”

The cast of DC Universe’s Harley Quinn includes Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory), Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer), Ron Funches (Powerless), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries), Diedrich Bader (Veep), Tony Hale (Veep), Chris Meloni (Law & Order: SVU).

You can check out the official description below.

“Harley Quinn, based on the DC characters, focuses on Harley Quinn who has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City. The series features Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

DC Universe’s Harley Quinn hits the service on November 29th.

