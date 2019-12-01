Harley Quinn Series Premiere Works Fans Into a Frenzy

The latest show to debut on the DC Universe streaming service has all the makings of a hit, as the animated series Harley Quinn is earning a ton of praise from fans and critics alike. The show just premiered online with the very first episode of the series, featuring vocal talents such as Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Tony Hale, Alan Tudyk, Giancarlo Esposito, Christopher Meloni, Jacob Tremblay, Ron Funchess, and so many more. But the talented voice cast is just one part of the show’s appeal.

ComicBook’s own Jenna Anderson wrote that the series is a major surprise, with Harley Quinn containing an irreverence and heart that’s lacking in other DC Comics shows.

“From the very first line of dialogue, Harley Quinn quickly sets itself apart from the other shows and movies in DC’s animated arsenal in an entertaining and bizarre way. The week-to-week stories use animation and sitcom tropes in a way that is unbelievably creative, to the point where it feels like a near-impossible task to explain the plot of any one episode. The pacing of each episode also feels perfect for the week-to-week release schedule, but will probably also make a great binge-watch.”

Fans are agreeing, as the series is receiving a ton of praise on social media as well as sites such as Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. Read on to see what people are saying about the debut of Harley Quinn!

F%#$ing MAD

5 minutes into HARLEY QUINN, and this show is fucking mad!



The animation is good, the writing is excellent, the cast are perfect for their characters, and the violence is dialed up to 11. HQ deserves infinite seasons. pic.twitter.com/Avcd88R49B — Walt (@UberKryptonian) November 29, 2019

Who doesn’t have a thing for bats?

So now that the first episode of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series is out now, I can finally reveal my favorite joke from the pilot. pic.twitter.com/Xq4zpdr1tT — Thomas Allen Dreyfuss (@Thomas_Dreyfuss) November 29, 2019

Nailed it

Oh my god the Harley Quinn show on DCU is incredible. It’s hilarious, brutal, and knows exactly the tone it’s going for and nails it.



A genuinely fantastic watch. pic.twitter.com/zXTFTaghqe — Battman 🦇 (@BatmanFiles) November 29, 2019

Gay shit

I watched the new Harley Quinn cartoon and no one can tell me that this isn’t the hugest gay shit ever. Ivy is in love with Harley and they better make them a couple pic.twitter.com/cM37xKYUAZ — Samantha? (@fuckingswen) November 29, 2019

The Harley Quinn we need and deserve

♦️Amazing, bonkers, violent, hilarious, wacky, endearing, ambitious, exceptional, epic, and masterfully crafted. That’s DC Universe’s Harley Quinn in a nutshell. What an accomplishment, and I take my hat off to everyone involved. A show us Harley fans need and deserve. ❤♦️ pic.twitter.com/nhXuuIfDDk — ♦️Haven of Harley💋♦️ (@QuinnofDiamonds) November 30, 2019

Good ole’ F-bombs

The first episode of the HARLEY QUINN Animated Series was hilarious! I loved it! Joker saying fuck is everything I needed in life. pic.twitter.com/TZJDTXB3l0 — |Blake| The Villain ⫷ °⧭° ⫸ (@Enemies_Allies) November 30, 2019

Off to a good start!

This #HarleyQuinn show on DC Universe starts off with a guy on a yacht speaking saying “Gentleman. My fellow whites.” Celebrating their favorite past time. “Fucking the poor.” LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — J. Dub (@BlaqIce18) November 29, 2019

I’M OUT!

a man of TASTE,, big wlw mlm energy right here #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/bpRqGfEz07 — mary (@mareii5) November 29, 2019

Watch out, Margot…

Need to remind you that this woman right here from Big Bang Theory is voicing Harley Quinn in #HarleyQuinn show.

2 Gorgeous blondes there. pic.twitter.com/03npQg2Ihx — Matt Bat #CrisisonInfiniteEarths (@MattGordon2019) November 28, 2019

As the kids say