DC

Harley Quinn Series Premiere Works Fans Into a Frenzy

The latest show to debut on the DC Universe streaming service has all the makings of a hit, as the […]

By

The latest show to debut on the DC Universe streaming service has all the makings of a hit, as the animated series Harley Quinn is earning a ton of praise from fans and critics alike. The show just premiered online with the very first episode of the series, featuring vocal talents such as Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Tony Hale, Alan Tudyk, Giancarlo Esposito, Christopher Meloni, Jacob Tremblay, Ron Funchess, and so many more. But the talented voice cast is just one part of the show’s appeal.

ComicBook’s own Jenna Anderson wrote that the series is a major surprise, with Harley Quinn containing an irreverence and heart that’s lacking in other DC Comics shows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“From the very first line of dialogue, Harley Quinn quickly sets itself apart from the other shows and movies in DC’s animated arsenal in an entertaining and bizarre way. The week-to-week stories use animation and sitcom tropes in a way that is unbelievably creative, to the point where it feels like a near-impossible task to explain the plot of any one episode. The pacing of each episode also feels perfect for the week-to-week release schedule, but will probably also make a great binge-watch.”

Fans are agreeing, as the series is receiving a ton of praise on social media as well as sites such as Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. Read on to see what people are saying about the debut of Harley Quinn!

F%#$ing MAD

Who doesn’t have a thing for bats?

Nailed it

Gay shit

The Harley Quinn we need and deserve

Good ole’ F-bombs

Off to a good start!

I’M OUT!

Watch out, Margot…

As the kids say

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts