Harvey Guillen Opens Up About Playing Nightwing in Harley Quinn Season 4

It was announced at the end of August that Harley Quinn will be getting a fourth season at HBO Max, and fans are excited to see what's next for Harley after the Season 3 finale saw some big changes for the character. In the episode, Bruce Wayne goes to jail, which leaves Nightwing, Batgirl, and Robin to look after Gotham on their own. Now that Harley knows Bruce is Batman, she decides to aid the "Bat Family" as they attempt to protect the city without their leader. Considering this ending, it's safe to assume those characters will be returning, including Harvey Guillen as Nightwing. The actor recently had a chat with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about his new movie, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and was asked about Harley Quinn's next season.

"I think time's up," Guillen joked when asked if they've started recording lines for the upcoming season. "Nightwing is such a great character that I love playing, and the whole idea with Harley Quinn and the story and direction they've gone with the director and everyone. I'm excited for future storylines, I'll say that."

Is Harley Quinn Getting a Holiday Special?

Before the fourth season, Harley Quinn fans will see the characters again in the upcoming special Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special, which is coming to HBO Max in February 2023. The familiar voice cast of Harley Quinn will return for the special, including Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and others.

"Watching the @dcharleyquinn Valentines Day Special with @jeffefferspin's music for the first time and I'm somehow even prouder of it. HARLEY QUINN: A VERY PROBLEMATIC VALENTINES DAY drops on @hbomax in February '23!" producer Patrick Schumacker recently wrote on Twitter. "Can confirm @MrGeorgePeters and the team at Atlas Oceanic mixed the f#%k out of HARLEY QUINN: A VERY PROBLEMATIC VALENTINES SPECIAL. Killer sound from top, down and all the way around. Waiting for y'all to finally see this in February '23 is difficult for me."

Stay tuned for more updates about Harley Quinn's fourth season.