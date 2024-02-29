Harvey Guillen Teases He May Not Have Died in Blue Beetle After All (Exclusive)

Harvey Guillén, the actor best known for playing Guillermo de la Cruz in What We Do in the Shadows, had a very busy 2023. The actor appeared in multiple shows and movies, including different projects for DC. Guillén played Dr. Sanchez in Blue Beetle and returned to voice Nightwing in Harley Quinn. Blue Beetle was released within about a week of Nightwing's death on Harley Quinn, and it ended up featuring Guillén's character dying yet again... or did it? ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Guillén in honor of the digital release of Disney's Wish, and we brought up the fact that he died twice in DC last year. While Nightwing is expected to be revived on Harley Quinn, Guillén also believes Dr. Sanchez could return...

"That's true. But I do want to point out that in Blue Beetle and Harley Quinn, you do see them, and here's the thing," Guillén began. "In both scenarios ... I mean, a little bit more in the other one, but in Blue Beetle you never see my body ... You only see what you want to see when something splatters on a window, on a glass window on a door, but you never see the actual outcome of what you thought you saw. Right?"

"I mean, I'm saying anything's possible," he added when we asked if that meant we could be seeing Dr. Sanchez again.

We also asked if Guillén has started work on the fifth season of Harley Quinn, to which he simply replied, "No."

When Will Blue Beetle Return to the DCU?

During an appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast last year, DC Studios head James Gunn referred to Jaime Reyes as the "first hero" in the new DC Universe, teasing that Xolo Maridueña will reprise his role in future projects.

"I mean the first DCU character for sure is Blue Beetle and the first DCU movie is Superman," Gunn said at the time.

While chatting with ComicBook.com, director Angel Manuel Soto addressed the confirmation that Maridueña will return as Blue Beetle.

"It was very reassuring to know that it's not just the character of Blue Beetle, it's Xolo being Blue Beetle," Soto explained. "Which means that what we have learned up to this point about his background and his family are part of Jaime Reyes' character. And that is a beautiful thing to see because it's a vote of confidence that what we did, the impact that it did and how it was shown, Whatever they end up doing in the bigger scheme of the DCU, you can always go back to Blue Beetle to know what are the foundations of Jaime Reyes."

Wish is available now at Digital retailers, and will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 12th.