Wish Star Ariana DeBose Talks Being a Disney Kid

Wish is now playing in theaters as Walt Disney Studios Animation Studios celebrates 100 years. Wish follows Asha (Ariana DeBose) as she learns a dark secret about her kingdom's wish-granting ruler, Magnifico (Chris Pine). ComicBook.com had the chance to interview DeBose, and she talked about working in animation and revealed her go-to Disney karaoke song. During the chat, DeBose also opened up about loving Disney as a kid.

"Yes. Oh, I was a Disney kid," DeBose shared. "I wore out my VHS's of Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin. My grandmother was very annoyed with me. But I don't know. Every step in my journey, every chapter of my life, there's been a Disney animated film. A character that has taught me a lesson, inspired me, reminded me of something, or even just reminded me to believe in myself. And it didn't matter for me, at least at the time, I could always see within the storytelling that even if they looked different from me, that there was something that connected us all in a way. Which I think is cool, because you really get that in Wish. We're all stars and we're all native of stardust. And I was like, it sounds cerebral and magical, but it also feels true."

What Is Wish About?

You can read the official synopsis for Wish here: In Wish, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes (Encanto).

Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces — Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus a score by composer Dave Metzger.

Wish is now playing in theaters.