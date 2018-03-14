DC Comics Announces New ‘Hawkman’ Series

Hawkman is back in the building! DC Comics is officially giving Carter Hall is own solo ongoing series once again.

Today, DC announced that a new Hawkman comic series would be launching in June, written by Robert Venditti (Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps, Damage) and illustrated by Bryan Hitch (The Authority, Justice League).

“Hawkman is one of the richest, most storied characters in comic book history, a cornerstone of the DC Universe,” says Venditti. “His adventures have taken him from ancient history to the far-flung cosmos, and everywhere in between. It’s been too long since he had a series of his own, and I’m excited to bring him back to the DC Universe.”

While the character hasn’t been featured all that much over the last couple of years, the recent Dark Nights: Metal event, along with the Hawkman: Found series, have put him back in the spotlight. This new series will spin out from the events of Metal, with Carter Hall resuming his role as an explorer of the ancient and unknown throughout DC’s universe. The character is on a mission to learn about his many incarnations as Hawkman, but he quickly discovers that those past lives will keep their secrets hidden at all costs.

“Hawkman has one of the most amazing visuals in comics,” explained Hitch. “He’s the greatest warrior in all of the DCU, and with such a robust history to (literally) draw on, the sky’s the limit for how far we can take this.”

Along with the announcement, DC unveiled the cover for the first issue of Hawkman, which you can see below.

Hawkman #1 arrives in stores and will be available for digital download on June 13.

