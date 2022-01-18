New DC Movie Finally Arrives on HBO Max

HBO Max is the streaming hub for most of DC’s live-action and animated films, and now another new movie has been added to the streamer’s ranks. While fans around the country anxiously await the debut of The Batman in March, people can check out the most recently released DC film on HBO Max, Injustice. The animated film was released by DC and Warner Bros. Animation this past October and it has finally made its way to HBO Max’s lineup.

Based on the popular Injustice video games, the Injustice animated movie tells the story of a world in which Superman goes mad after the death of Lois Lane, causing the other heroes to band together in an effort to stop him. Injustice was made available on HBO Max on Monday morning, joining the ranks of the rest of DC’s popular animated films.

Injustice features an all-star voice cast that includes Justin Hartley, as Superman; Anson Mount, as Batman; Laura Bailey, as Lois Lane; Zach Callison, as Damian Wayne; Brian T. Delaney, as Green Lantern; Brandon Hall, as Cyborg; Andrew Morgado, as Mirror Master Soldier; Edwin Hodge, as Killer Croc; Oliver Hudson, as Plastic Man; Gillian Jacobs, as Harley Quinn; Yuri Lowenthal, as Mirror Master; Derek Phillips, as Nightwing; Kevin Pollak, as the Joker; Anika Noni Rose, as Catwoman; Reid Scott, as Green Arrow; Faran Tahir, as Ra’s al Ghul; Fred Tatasciore, as Captain Atom; and Janet Varney, as Wonder Woman.

“Inspired by Injustice: Gods Among Us, NetherRealm Studios’ popular video game, and the best-selling DC graphic novel based on the video game, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One by Tom Taylor, the animated film Injustice finds an alternate world gone mad – where The Joker has duped Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the Man of Steel on a deadly rampage,” reads the film’s official synopsis. “Unhinged, Superman decides to take control of the Earth for humanity’s own good. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of like-minded, freedom-fighting heroes. But when Super Heroes go to war, can the world survive.”

Are you excited to check out Injustice now that's available to stream on HBO Max? Where does it rank amongst the other animated DC films?