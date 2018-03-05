‘Justice League’s Henry Cavill Shocked to Learn That He Died Two Days Ago, According to the Internet

According to the internet, Man of Steel and Justice League star Henry Cavill passed away on Saturday, March 3. The only problem is, no one ever told Cavill that he was dead.

This morning, Cavill posted a side-by-side photo on his Instagram account, sharing his reaction to finding out that he had “died.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The image on the left of Cavill’s post was a selfie with a concerned look on his face. On the right, a Google search of “Henry Cavill” that read “Died: 3 March 2018” below his Wikipedia link.

Mixing his selfie reaction with the screenshot of the Google search, Cavill’s post read, “When you learned that you died 2 days ago…”

Celebrity death hoaxes have happened on several occasions in the past. It would begin with someone reporting or joking that an actor who wasn’t in the spotlight at the time had passed away. Folks on the internet usually run with these claims, sending thoughts and prayers to the actor’s family, and asking their followers on Twitter if the death was real or not. However, these kind of hoaxes almost never occur with actors who are at their peak, like Cavill is.

Not only is Cavill fine, but no one online has been talking about his supposed “death” from the weekend. It’s likely that, rather than a spreading rumor online, this was just some kind of error in Google’s search engine. Or perhaps, someone changed the information on Wikipedia and Google picked up on it before it could be fixed.

Either way, none of it really matters because Cavill is A-okay. Justice League, which features his latest turn as Superman, is currently available for purchase on Digital HD from services like iTunes and Vudu. The film is set to be released on Blu-ray on March 13.

Cavill also has a role in this summer’s blockbuster sequel Mission: Impossible – Fallout, where he will star alongside Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Michelle Monaghan, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Rebecca Ferguson, and Sean Harris. The film will hit theaters on July 27.