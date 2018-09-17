Henry Cavill’s Manager Sends Mixed Signals About Superman Future

DC fans across the globe were sent into a panic on Wednesday morning, as it was reported that Henry Cavill was exiting the role of Superman, after just three big screen appearances in five years. While this news is certainly devastating, given Cavill’s popular performance as the Man of Steel, it may not be time to mourn the loss just yet.

Following the initial report of Cavill’s exit, the actor’s manager, Dany Garcia, tweeted an incredibly cryptic message about the entire situation. The statement even has some thinking that the first report may have jumped the gun, and that Cavill still has a future with the character.

“Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet,” Garcia wrote in the tweet. “[Warner Bros. Pictures] has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe. Anticipate a WB statement later today.”

This message is incredibly confusing, especially the bit about the cape still hanging “in his closet.” It’s this message that has fans thinking Cavill could still be playing Superman after all.

However, this could also just be a message of civility, asking those upset with the announcement not to take it out on Cavill or the studio. As she makes clear in the tweet, the relationship between Warner Bros. and the actor’s team is still strong.

We should all be on the lookout for the statement from Warner Bros. as the day goes on. The official words from the studio will be able to provide a definitive answer as to whether or not Cavill has stepped away from Superman for good, or if this is a temporary sort of thing.

