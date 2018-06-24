Henry Cavill’s Mustache Wasn’t the Only Part of Him That ‘Justice League’ CGI’d

Last November, Justice League became famous for all the wrong reasons, as audiences focused more on Henry Cavill’s CGI’d face than the fact that the biggest heroes in DC Comics history were finally sharing the screen for the first time.

As it turns out, the removal of his mustache wasn’t the only CGI work done on Cavill in the film. A fan on Twitter has pointed to Superman’s hands as another point of heavy CGI, and it’s something you probably won’t be able to unsee.

A user by the name of @MikeHope28 posted a screenshot of Superman in the third act of Justice League, floating above his enemies during the final battle. Mike writes, “I’ve only just noticed, but…his hands…are CGI. Why? Just why?”

Take a look at the photo he shared, and it’s clear that he’s totally right. Those are not normal hands.

I’ve only just noticed, but…his hands… are CGI. Why? Just why? pic.twitter.com/bPWGfSeIC7 — Mike (@MikeHope28) June 21, 2018

While people hated the CGI mustacha-removal, the reason behind it was at least well-known. When Cavill returned for reshoots, he was still working on Mission Impossible: Fallout and, in that film, his character has a mustache. Contractually, he wasn’t allowed to remove the facial hair to go shoot additional Justice League scenes.

The hands, however, are a different story. There was no documented reason, that we know of, that would warrant the use of fake hands for Superman. One reply to Mike’s tweet offers the most likely scenario, and that’s that the shot used a stunt double, and the hands of that double were much different than Cavill’s. It’s certainly not the best explanation in the world, but it’s at least something.

What do you think of the newly-discovered “fake hand” Superman? Is there any way it’s worse than the mustache? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!