Henry Cavill’s Reponse to Possibly Leaving Superman Behind is Baffling Fans

Today has been a roller coaster when it comes to news and rumors regarding Henry Cavill and his status as the DC film universe’s Superman.

News broke this morning that Cavill was leaving the role of Superman after failed negotiations for a cameo role in Shazam! Later, however, Cavill’s agent Dany Garcia posted on Twitter that the situation was still ongoing leading many to believe that Cavill may still be attached to the Superman role.

“Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet,” Garcia wrote in the tweet. “[Warner Bros. Pictures] has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe. Anticipate a WB statement later today.”

That Warner Bros. statement was itself a bit vague when it came later in the day, stating that their relationship with Cavill remains intact without addressing the rumor that he had left the Superman role.

“While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged,” read the statement from a Warner Bros. spokesperson.

And then, Cavill himself weighed in with a cryptic Instagram video.

“Today was exciting #Superman,” Cavill captioned the video which featured him posing with a Superman toy while also wearing a Krypton Lifting Team t-shirt.

It’s that cryptic video that has left fans baffled as to what’s really going on. Some think its confirmation that Cavill is still the Man of Steel while some see this as his way of subtly saying that he’s left the role. Still others have no idea what’s going on and pretty much everyone has something to say.

