Henry Cavill Teases Much Sooner Return in Superman Suit

Henry Cavill may be getting back in his Superman costume sooner than DC Comics movie fans think.

Cavill posted a video to Instagram that showed him working out. The message he left with the video suggests that he may be getting back into shape to fill out his Superman suit and that it may be somehow connected to the Teen Choice Awards”

“Working on the Super Buns! Whiiiiiiich if you vote for me in the Teen Choice Awards (link in bio) and I end up winning then you may or may not see them in a tight blue outfit much sooner! But totally probably. As an aside, please ignore the fact that I’m also 6 months pregnant with a baby made up entirely of cookies and pizza.

Some stiff competition in my Teen choice awards category and I wish those Gentlemen very good luck! So get online and vote with your hearts….but vote for me.

PS @TheRock. Just following your lead big guy. I see your Hobbs Beef Piston Power Thrusts and I raise you a Super Booty Burner with Paws.”

So could Cavill appear in his Superman costume at the Teen Choice Awards if he wins? Is he getting back into shape for his next outing playing the Man of Steel in the DC Extended Universe? Fans will have to wait and see.

Cavill certainly seems to have Superman on his mind lately, having just revealed what his favorite Superman comic book story.

Cavill is nominated for the Teen Choice award for Choice Action Movie Actor for his role as Superman in 2017’s Justice League. He’s up against Chris Evans, Dylan O’Brien, John Boyega, Robert Downey Jr., and Tom Holland. The awards show will air live on FOX on August 12th. Voting is open now.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.