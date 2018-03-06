Here is what Zac Efron Could Look Like As Batman’s Red Hood

The DC Cinematic Universe has managed to build some momentum thanks to the box office success of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, with the much anticipated Wonder Woman film coming up next. Even though it isn’t coming until sometime in 2018, fans are constantly looking for more information related to the solo Batman project, which is being directed by Ben Affleck and co-written by Geoff Johns.

Casting rumors come with the territory, and one of the names floated for the role of the Red Hood is none other than Neighbors 1 & 2 star Zac Efron. The Red Hood storyline has been constantly mentioned in regards to the project, as fans already know that Joker and Harley killed the former Robin (real name Jason Todd) in the cinematic universe, as referenced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Artist BossLogic took the opportunity to create two looks for the possible casting. The first features Efron’s likeness as he holds his trademark helmet. The other has a more Assassin’s Creed style hood with the mask underneath. He posted both of these to his Instagram account, with the following captions.

Here is @zacefron as #redhood I know many won’t like the cast but I do 😀 but I do have a hood version coming

Creed inspired masked version – @zacefron #redhood plus a little touch of Deadpool 😀

You can view both versions of BossLogic’s Red Hood in the gallery, along with more of his stellar work.