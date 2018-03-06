Here’s What Odette Annable Could Look Like As Catwoman

Last week, news broke that Suicide Squad director David Ayers would re-team with star Margot Robbie for the Harley Quinn spinoff movie Gotham City Sirens The film is inspired by the DC Comics series that starred a trio of Gotham City’s most famous female criminals: Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman.

Fantasy casting for the new DC Comics movie immediately began. Fans already know that Robbie will return as Harley Quinn. Rumor suggests that Megan Fox may be up for the role of Poison Ivy. Who will play Catwoman?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The artist known as BossLogic has a suggestion. For him, actress Odette Annable seems like a great choice to play Catwoman. His choice is largely based on Annable’s performance as Nola Longshadow as the television series Banshee.

To back up his point, BossLogic created an image imagining what Annable could look like as Catwoman in Gotham City Sirens. See for yourself in the gallery below.

BossLogic also imagined what Fox could look like if she does take the role of Poison Ivy in Gotham City Sirens. That image can also be seen in the gallery below.

More Suicide Squad News: Will Smith Comments On Gotham City Sirens / Harley Quinn Action Image / Were Joker’s Teeth Changed? / Batman Easter Egg / Blooper Reel / Suicide Squad Gotham Easter Egg / Jared Leto’s Joker Tattoos / Suicide Squad Alternative Outfits Revealed / Suicide Squad Deadshot Spinoff In The Works At Warner Brothers

Suicide Squad: The Extended Cut is now available on Digital HD and Blu-ray.