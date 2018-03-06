Here’s What Ryan Potter Could Look Like As Tim Drake In A Batman Movie

It’s no secret that Ryan Potter wants to play Tim Drake. The Japanese-American actor has been campaigning to play Robin for well over a year now. The fan-favorite actor has gone to some pretty extraordinary lengths to make Hollywood support his cause, and now, an artist is helping fans imagine what Ryan would look like as Tim Drake.

Here is my @RyankPotter as Tim Drake with an added hooded version @BenAffleck pic.twitter.com/vmXbRox6bX — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 12, 2016

On Twitter, an artist by the name of Bosslogic posted concept art of what the actor could look like as Batman’s sidekick, Robin. The hero is sporting Robin’s traditional red-and-green get up, and the artist two versions of the sidekick to show Ryan with a caped hood on.

This isn’t the first call-to-action the Internet has seen when it comes to Ryan’s potential casting. Earlier this week, the actor posted a short video of himself to Youtube titled “Tim Drake Concept Fight.” The clip showcases Ryan’s amazing martial arts skills as the actor began studying White Tiger Kung Fu at only eight years old. Filmed in less than four hours, the fight scene ends with Ryan speaking directly to Ben Affleck.

“Hey Ben,” he says. “Like Tim said, ‘Batman needs a Robin.” The actor also paired his video with some strategic tweets which said “Tim Drake has a real nice ring to it” and “Asian American Tim Drake adds diversity to Justice League cast.”

And, over a year ago, ComicBook.com spoke with Ryan about his love for all things Batman. The actor explained that he was originally drawn to manga as a kid since he grew up in Japan but that comic books quickly became an obsession of his when he moved to America.

“I’d love to play Dick Grayson as Robin or Nightwing on Teen Titans,” he said. At the time, TNT was in talks to produce a live-action Teen Titans series, something which Ryan said he was desperate to get in on as he said it would be “a dream come true.”

Of course, there’s no official word yet on whether Ben Affleck’s Batman flick will cast anyone to play Robin. Fans did learn that the iteration of Robin who ‘died’ in the DC Extended Universe was Jason Todd as moviegoers saw the sidekick’s desecrated uniform memorialized in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. So, it’s possible that Tim Drake might swoop in and take up the mantle of Robin sometime in the future.

If Ryan Potter has anything to say about it, then he’ll hopefully be the actor donning the character’s infamous costume.

