Hot Toys Releases a Gal Gadot Wonder Woman Figure With Comic Art Costume

Hot Toys’ original sixth scale Justice League Wonder Woman figure is an absolute masterpiece. It was released almost exactly a year ago, and the deluxe version be pre-ordered right here with shipping slated for sometime this month (the standard version is on a waitlist). However, Hot Toys has just unveiled a “Comic Concept” variant of the figure with a more vibrant paint job that’s inspired by the early comics. It’s a good look.

If you’re interested in picking it up, the Hot Toys MMS506 Justice League 1/6th scale Wonder Woman (Comic Concept Version) collectible figure should be available to pre-order right here at Sideshow Collectibles at some point today, November 8th. UPDATE: The figure wasn’t released yesterday, so we’re not sure when or where it will be available. Keep tabs on that link just in case it turns up late. An official description and full list of features can be found below.

“Beautifully crafted based on the appearance of Wonder Woman in Justice League, the figure features a head sculpt with long curly dark brown real fabric hair and Wonder Woman’s signature tiara in silver, a specialized body tailored, an amazingly detailed red and gold costume accent with silver stars with a navy blue scarf. Aside from the iconic battle suit, the figure also comes with a number of weapons and accessories including an engraved sword, a shield, a pair of Wonder Woman’s signature “Bracelets of Submissions” in silver, her “Lasso of Truth”, bullet sparkling effects attachable to the bracelets, and a specially designed hexagonal figure stand.”

Authentic and detailed likeness of Wonder Woman in Justice League with silver colored tiara

Long curly dark brown real fabric hair implantation

Body with over 17 points of articulations

Approximately 29 cm tall

Nine (9) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of hands for holding Lasso of Truth

One (1) pair of hands for holding sword

One (1) left hand for holding shield

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) specially tailored red and blue colored Wonder Woman armor completed with metallic painting around chest and waist

One (1) navy blue colored scarf

One (1) pair of silver colored Bracelets of Submission

One (1) pair of red and white colored boots with weathering and battle damaged effect

Weapons:

One (1) engraved sword

One (1) shield

One (1) piece of bendable gold colored rope (Lasso of Truth) (attachable to the figure)

Accessories:

Four (4) pieces of magnetic bullet sparkling effects in small, medium and large size (attachable to the silver colored Bracelets of Submission)

Specially designed figure stand with Wonder Woman nameplate

