Hot Toys Finally Reveals That Superman is Part of Their ‘Justice League’ Figure Lineup

We know that you were on the edge of your seat wondering whether or not Superman would make an appearance in Hot Toys‘ Justice League sixth scale figure lineup. Rest assured fans – Superman has returned.

The Justice League Superman figure features a newly painted head sculpt with LED light-up eyes that mimic Superman’s heat vision ability. The body sculpt and costume have also been refreshed for this new installment. Overall, he looks pretty fantastic – but man…that LED head sculpt. As you can see in the image above, it’s even creepier than Superman with a CGI upper lip. On that note, if this figure had a deluxe version with an alternate mustachioed face sculpt they would sell out in the blink of an eye.

The disappointingly clean-shaven Superman figure will be available to pre-order right here from Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, January 19th. He joins the following figures in Hot Toys’ Justice League lineup:

• Wonder Woman

• Batman

• Tactical Batsuit Batman

• Aquaman

• The Flash

• Cyborg (Coming Soon)

Additional images and a full list of specs for the Justice League Superman figure from Hot Toys are available below.

The 1/6th scale Superman Collectible Figure’s special features:

• Authentic and detailed likeness of Superman in Justice League

• One (1) newly developed head sculpt with LED light-up function (battery operated) recreating Superman’s use of heat vision

• One (1) newly painted head sculpt with authentic likeness of Henry Cavill as Superman in the movie

• Movie-accurate facial features with detailed wrinkles and skin texture

• Detailed hair sculpture

• Approximately 31.5 cm tall

• Newly developed muscular body with over 30 points of articulation

• Movie-accurate body proportion

• Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

• One (1) pair of fists

• One (1) pair of relaxed hands

• One (1) pair for open hands

• One (1) pair of flying gesture hands

• Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

• One (1) newly tailored Superman suit embossed patterns with metallic colored Superman logo across the chest

• One (1) pair of red boots with embossed patterns

• One (1) red iconic cape

Accessory:

• Specially designed Justice League themed figure stand with Superman nameplate and the movie logo



