How To Stream Joker: Folie a Deux at Home

Joker: Folie à Deux is now available to rent or purchase digitally on PVOD stores including Prime Video and Apple TV. The supervillain sequel hit theaters on Oct. 4, and got its digital release on Oct. 29 – just 25 days later. So far, there’s no word on when the movie might be available on a subscription-based streaming platform, nor in physical media like Blu-ray and DVD.

Folie à Deux got mixed reviews from critics and fans alike this fall, and it definitely underperformed at the box office. This is likely part of the reason it is already available to watch at home, but these days, expedited PVOD releases are very common even for successful movies. Distributors seem to treat the theatrical audience and the at-home audience as two separate entities, so there’s no reason to hold back for too long when some fans simply won’t make time for a night at the cinema no matter what. There’s not much of a difference in price either – Folie à Deux costs $19.99 to rent at the time of this writing and $24.99 to purchase digitally.

To be clear, fans can still go out and see the Joker sequel at most theaters around the U.S. The digital release may have some impact on how long the movie stays on the big screen, but for now it seems easy enough to find a showing. That may change later this month as the holiday rush increases foot traffic, and the screen time becomes more valuable for family-oriented films.

Folie à Deux is definitely not that. The R-rated DC Comics adaptation stars Joaquin Pheonix as Arthur Fleck – a new version of the Clown Prince of Crime – while introducing Lady Gaga as his accomplice, Harley Quinn. The movie finds them both in Arkham State Hospital, about two years after the events of the first installment. Most of the story revolves around Arthur’s trial and his treatment as both a patient and an inmate. It is also interspersed with musical numbers, many of which blur the lines between fantasy, reality and delusion.

The movie is a commercial flop, so far failing to make back its budget or turn a profit in ticket sales. It As of Nov. 4, it has earned a total of $204.7 million worldwide. According to various reports, it will need to make either $450 million or $375 million to break even. As far as critical reception, the movie has left most fans and critics unimpressed as well. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 32-percent positive score both among verified critics and user-submitted reviews.

For those that want to see for themselves, Joker: Folie à Deux is now available to rent or purchase digitally on PVOD stores including Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home. At the time of this writing, it is also still playing in theaters.