Joker 2 Digital Release Date Confirmed, and It’s Soon

After less than a month in theaters, Joker: Folie á Deux is waltzing onto digital platforms. Warner Bros. confirmed Tuesday that the DC film — which bombed at the box office and dropped to eighth place after just 18 days of release — will be available to rent or buy on digital starting next week. The studio also announced special features included on both the digital version and the 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD releases, including a new four-part longform documentary going behind the scenes of the musical Joker sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.



Joker 2 cost a reported $190 million — more than three times 2019’s Joker — and has grossed $192 million at the global box office since opening on Oct. 4. It debuted to the worst CinemaScore grade for a comic book movie before suffering the worst second-weekend drop in history, making Joker 2 one of the biggest box office bombs of all time.



Directed by Todd Phillips, the sequel finds Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love in Lee Quinzel (Gaga), but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.

Joker 2 Digital Release Date

You can rent or buy Joker 2 starting October 29 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), and more.



When Does Joker 2 Come Out on Blu-ray and DVD?



Joker 2 will be available to own on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD starting December 17. Warner Bros. will also release a limited edition steelbook, which includes the 4K UHD version of the movie, a Blu-ray disc, and digital code.



Joker 2 Special Features

The Joker 2 digital release and the 4K UHD and Blu-ray versions include the following special features:



Everything Must Go (4 Part Longform Documentary):

– Can I Have A Cigarette?

– Finding Lee

– A Hundred Films In One

– King of Nothing



The Character of Music

Live! With The Joker

Colors Of Madness

Crafted With Class

Joker: Folie á Deux Streaming Release Date



Joker 2 doesn’t have a release date on Max, and the movie isn’t listed among the titles that are new on Max in October 2024. However, Warner Bros. movies average 84 days before streaming on Max, which would indicate a Max premiere date of December 27.

Where Can I Watch Joker 1 Online?

You can stream Joker (2019) on Max (subscription required), TNT, and TBS. You can also rent ($3.99) or buy ($7.99) Joker on digital download via Apple TV+, Prime Video, and the Microsoft Store.



