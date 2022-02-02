Ice T Gives Shout Out To James Gunn For Framing Him For Murder In Peacemaker

Peacemaker (John Cena) is a character whose internal logic rarely makes sense, and who says basically every stray thought that enters his mind. As a result, the character can deliver some wonderfully weird lines in a totally sincere way. One example in the latest episode? When Peacemaker rattles off a lengthy list of people John Economos could have framed for murder. The episode featured a pretty funny version, but apparently it was cut for time, as series creator James Gunn introduced “the long version” on Twitter. Among those listed was actor and musician Ice-T (Tank Girl), who took notice.

The Law & Order veteran dropped James Gunn a line, thanking him for including him in the list of 80 people (mostly fictional or dead) who Peacemaker thinks might be good patsies for a murder frame. Gunn, of course, was happy to oblige.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the list below.

“You and Snuffleupagus are known hard cases,” Gunn told Ice T in response.

Our favorite entries are likely Freddie Stroma (who plays Vigilante on the show) and James Gunn, which draw a response from Economos, “those last two aren’t even things!”

Peacemaker, which spins out of the events of Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, centers on Cena’s antihero, who works with a team including Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), Emilia Harcourt, John Economos (Steve Agee), and other members of ARGUS who are hunting down “butterflies,” people and metahumans of interest to the government.

“It is part of the DCU, I mean they can use these characters,” Gunn explained. “I mean, one of these characters, which people have kind of figured out, one of these characters is used in a future big DC movie that’s from here. So we are connected to all of this… who knows what role these characters are going to play in the future? I mean no one knew who the Guardians of the Galaxy were, and then all of a sudden they’re massive players in [Avengers:] Infinity War and [Avengers:] Endgame. So who knows what’s going to happen with Peacemaker in ten years, five years, or whatever.”

Peacemaker stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Aggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Turn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

Peacemaker is currently available on HBO Max.