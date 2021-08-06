Idris Elba Wants To See Bloodsport Take On Superman

Idris Elba is no stranger to superhero movies, but the veteran actor is just getting started. After his debut comic book role of Heimdall in 2011's Thor, Elba continued his top supporting role in the subsequent God of Thunder films, while also making brief appearances in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder. While he did recently cameo as Heimdall in the aforementioned Love and Thunder, Elba's most notable active comic book movie role comes in the worlds of DC. Elba starred in 2021's The Suicide Squad as Bloodsport, a for-hire assassin who put Superman in the intensive care unit with a kryptonite bullet.

The Superman assassination attempt is what got Bloodsport jail time to begin with, but it was never shown on screen. If Elba has any say in the matter, he believes Robert DuBois' confrontation with the man of steel is a story worth telling.

"I would definitely like to tell the Superman story. There's no doubt," Elba told Variety. "Bloodsport versus Superman. It needs to happen."

That battle could be far from just a well wish too. Elba recently teased that he has "a really big thing cooking for DC right now."

This "really big thing" could be what The Suicide Squad director James Gunn was alluding to this past June.

"I am working very seriously on another DC project, where I'm very involved in the writing and the direction of it," Gunn recently revealed. "There will be some blending of the characters from Peacemaker in the other shows I'm working on. And I'm involved with a couple of other [DC] things too."

As for Superman's involvement in this potential project, there odds are anyone's guess. Actors like Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam) and Zachary Levi (Shazam!) have tip-toed around Clark Kent-related questions, with the former even dropping the now-infamous "it depends on who's playing Superman" line at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

"Don't threaten me with a good time 'cause I'm gonna answer that question," Johnson joked. "Well, I will say, as you guys know, because we're all in deep with this mythology and it's been the age-old question of who would win in a fight between Black Adam and Superman. Pound for pound, they're pretty close. I guess it probably all depends on who's playing Superman. I will just say that." He added with a laugh, "I'll leave it at that."

If everyone gets their date with Kal-El, it looks like Elba will have to get in line.

Elba's next movie, Beast, hits theaters on August 19th.