Idris Elba Teases "Big" DC Return

Idris Elba is taking another shot at the DC Universe as Bloodsport. Filmmaker James Gunn's The Suicide Squad introduced Elba's Robert DuBois, a world-class marksman who wields anything as a deadly weapon. Incarcerated at the Belle Reve correctional facility for hospitalizing Superman — the high-tech armored assassin shot the Man of Steel with a Kryptonite bullet — A.R.G.U.S. Director Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) recruited the reluctant rogue to her new Task Force X. After Gunn revived DuBois' rival, the vigilante Peacemaker (John Cena), for his own spinoff series on HBO Max, Elba is teasing his return to the DC Extended Universe.

In an interview with Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes reporter Erik Davis for his upcoming survival thriller Beast, Elba revealed he's "got a really big thing cooking for DC right now."

In May, a cryptic Gunn hinted on Twitter that Elba's Bloodsport would return. The Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker is writing and will direct all episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 — currently in the works at HBO Max — and is developing multiple projects for DC, including the Peacemaker-adjacent Suicide Squad spinoff starring Davis as Waller.

"I am working very seriously on another DC project, where I'm very involved in the writing and the direction of it," Gunn recently told The Playlist. "There will be some blending of the characters from Peacemaker in the other shows I'm working on. And I'm involved with a couple of other [DC] things too."

It's unclear whether Gunn's plans include a Bloodsport spinoff or another ensemble after DuBois' team-up with Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Colonel Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), and Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) in The Suicide Squad.

Producer Peter Safran, behind The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker and DC's Shazam! and Aquaman movies, has said there is an "opportunity" to spin off more Squad characters.

"A lot of it comes down to — in fact, it all comes down to the filmmaker," Safran previously told IGN. "It all comes down [to] the fact that it was the guy that wrote and directed the movie [who wanted] to write and direct the show, that's really compelling. So if there's a filmmaker, whether it's James [Gunn] or somebody else that has a great idea for Bloodsport or Ratcatcher or anybody else, those are conversations that can be had."

The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1 are now available to stream on HBO Max.