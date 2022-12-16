Zachary Levi Addresses if Shazam Will Fight Superman

Zachary Levi addressed if Shazam will fight Superman in the upcoming movie. DC Comics showed off new footage from Fury of the Gods. A fan in the audience asked if he will take on the Man of Steel in the new movie. Levi had to play coy and say he wasn't at liberty to discuss this possible outcome. If it was to happen, fans would lose it. Rumors have swirled for the entire week that Superman would make an appearance at the panel. Henry Cavill was not mentioned by name, but his presence hovered over this entire presentation. Levi clearly wants to tangle with the Man of Tomorrow at some point. But, it's unclear if he will get that chance this time around. Fans want that confrontation on-screen as well. (A lot of them believed they would see the popular actor return as Superman in the Black Adam trailer later in the panel, but he was nowhere to be found.) Check out the short interaction down below.

"They've been doing this whole superhero thing for a while now. Last time everybody saw Billy, he was a kid," Asher Angel said when introducing a Shazam! 2 sneak peek at CinemaCon in April. "These last couple of years, he's grown up a lot. He's matured and he's been able to balance himself pretty well. But adulthood is on the horizon for him and that's kind of a scary thing because he doesn't know what's gonna happen when he's 18 years old. He doesn't know if he's gonna have to leave the foster family or go somewhere else."

Angel added, "He really doesn't know what's gonna happen. That weighs pretty heavily on him, and he's just kind of trying to enjoy the moment and be with his family, be with his loved ones and have these superpowers because it's always he's ever wanted and more."

From New Line Cinema comes "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi ("Thor: Ragnarok") as Shazam; Asher Angel ("Andi Mack") as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer ("It Chapter Two") as Freddy Freeman

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which is set to open in theaters internationally beginning 15 December 2022 and in North America on December 21, 2022."

