Internet Reacts To First Look At Live Action Teen Titans

Fans are getting new looks at the live-action Titans series, and thus far the reactions haven’t been the greatest.

Now, it is important to note that these are just photos from the set, and we have no context for when or where they take place within the story. Still, they are a far cry from the first official photos released for the show, which included stunning shots of Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Hawk (Alan Ritchson), and Minka Kelly (Dove).

That’s understandable, as these aren’t official photos, and the characters in question (Beast Boy, Raven, and Starfire) will likely feature some special effects added in to help bring them to life.

Still, that isn’t going to stop fans from offering initial reactions to the looks offered up thus far, and the response seems to be fairly negative. The common criticisms seem to include bad wigs, odd hair color choices, and cliched looks in general (mostly in Raven’s case).

Hit the next slide to find out what the internet had to say, and you can find the official description below.

“Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Seamus Dever, Bruno Bichir, and Dwain Murphy (Negative Man).

The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman – the same team that behind the DC Universe on The CW. Goldsman has written the script for Titans, and it’s expected to premiere in 2018. It will be the first project to debut on DC’s direct-to-consumer streaming service.

@MinddKidzag

Sometimes you need an image for comparison, and in this case, reality didn’t quite hold up to what some expected. It doesn’t help that the image the photo is being compared to is out of this world.

“Expectation vs. reality. #Titans”

@itsjustmejohnv

Speaking of comparisons, they aren’t relegated to just DC properties. In this case, ABC’s Inhumans serves as the unfortunate comparison, specifically Medusa and her very prominent wig.

Marvel TV: I bet we can make the cheapest looking…

DC TV: Hold my wig #Titans pic.twitter.com/tw1xIxaY7Z — Love, John (@itsjustmejohnv) April 11, 2018

“Marvel TV: I bet we can make the cheapest looking…

DC TV: Hold my wig

#Titans”

@Zoaric

It’s hard not to compare Titans to the comics, especially in regard to prominent team members like Starfire, Beast Boy, and Raven. It’s even harder to avoid comparisons though when other shows and animated movies have managed to pull it off, as these photos show.

“Oh man, #Titans nailed Starfire. Looks identical. Not to mention Beast Boy and Raven. Be still, my beating heart.”

Not to mention Beast Boy and Raven. Be still, my beating heart. pic.twitter.com/b9JaUQO0PW — Андрей Раяновский (@Zoaric) April 11, 2018

@ybanez_rodrigo

You knew it wouldn’t be long until the Titans designs were compared to cosplay, and it doesn’t help that so much great Titans cosplay is out there at the moment. @ybanez_rodrigo brought up Raven and Starfire specifically in this discussion, using these gorgeous photos as a comparison.

Anyone else disappointed at the set pics of “Teen Titans”? How is that cos player’s have higher standards than TV producers and fans? pic.twitter.com/OcGjik4qDz — Rodrigo Ybañez (@ybanez_rodrigo) April 11, 2018

“Anyone else disappointed at the set pics of “Teen Titans”? How is that cos player’s have higher standards than TV producers and fans?

Disclaimer: I’m not attacking the actors, but the production in general. They reduced the characters to their minimum interpretation: Raven looks like a generic goth and that wig doesn’t make any favors to the actress they choose as Starfire.

Also: I don’t mean to say the show should use the same style as cosplayers (although that would help), but they need to be more thoughtful with the characters, their actors, etc.

Gotham is proof that they could do better. Even with the changes, characters look great and convincing that they’re their comic counterparts in the past. At least they try to do something inside their limitations.”

@HallofSpoilers

If you’re going to take a shot at Titans, it’s hard to get better than this one, which teases more leaked photos from the Titans set but really features photos from Jamie Kennedy’s Malibu’s Most Wanted.

More leaked photos from the set of DC’s upcoming TV show, #Titans pic.twitter.com/qdlvxAhebg — Spectacular Spoiler League (@HallofSpoilers) April 11, 2018

“More leaked photos from the set of DC’s upcoming TV show, #Titans”

@PatrickADougall

Other fans are a bit confused in regards to what they’re looking at. Is this Teen Titans or something currently airing on the Disney Channel?

Y’all joking right?! Is this Teen Titans or Descendants 3 over here?! ??? pic.twitter.com/sqbizzRzkE — Patrick Dougall (@PatrickADougall) April 11, 2018

“Y’all joking right?! Is this Teen Titans or Descendants 3 over here?! ???”

@DeadwingDork

It seems the hair choices seem to be drawing most of the criticism, and that includes the bright green hair of Beast Boy and the dark blue hair of Raven.

why does #Titans Beast Boy look like a can of Coke with broccoli hair

Why does Raven look worse than any Raven cosplay I’ve ever seen

WHY DO THEY ALL LOOK LIKE DRUG ADDICTS pic.twitter.com/8sgFdbediE — Clawing on Empty, Hook Review! (@DeadwingDork) April 11, 2018

“why does #Titans Beast Boy look like a can of Coke with broccoli hair

Why does Raven look worse than any Raven cosplay I’ve ever seen

WHY DO THEY ALL LOOK LIKE DRUG ADDICTS”

@BlkNrdProblems

The comparison game is rough for Titans, and a few people want to know who to reach out to with their criticisms.

I need to know who’s responsible for making my Teen #Titans look like extras on Degrassi.



I need names. Addresses. pic.twitter.com/WKdvYq45yq — Black Nerd Problems (@BlkNrdProblems) April 11, 2018

“I need to know who’s responsible for making my Teen #Titans look like extras on Degrassi.

I need names. Addresses.”

@lizzylynngarcia

Some are wondering how these photos are from the same show that produced the gorgeous portraits of Robin, Hawk, and Dove.

How are these all from the same show? Please tell me there are so incredible CGI effects coming…#Titans pic.twitter.com/6mmadEGYSO — Elizabeth L. Garcia (@lizzylynngarcia) April 11, 2018

“How are these all from the same show? Please tell me there are so incredible CGI effects coming…#Titans “

@thatcutiecarly

Not everyone is sour on the new Titans looks though, and some are embracing the new direction, despite it being different than what they’re used to.

As someone who still watches Teen Titans and reads fanfics on a daily basis, I think it looks good. Different and new, but good ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/DDMQjuyMXY — Carly Rey Jepsen (@thatcutiecarly) April 11, 2018

“As someone who still watches Teen Titans and reads fanfics on a daily basis, I think it looks good. Different and new, but good ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ “