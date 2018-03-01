‘iZombie’: “Brainless in Seattle, Parts 1 & 2” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Brainless in Seattle, Part 1” and “Brainless in Seattle, Part 2”, the upcoming third and fourth episodes of iZombie‘s fourth season.

The first of these two-part episodes is expected to see Liv Moore (Rose McIver) on hopeless romantic brain, which will apparently lead to her and the rest of “Team Z” traveling to a club. At the moment, there’s no way to tell exactly how that will go, but the photos make it look like that will involve her hooking up with a new character, Tim (Keenan Tracey).

This week’s season premiere brought iZombie fans some pretty major moments, largely centered around the sort of new status quo that the series has achieved. After Chase Graves (Jason Dohring) enacted “D-Day” on Seattle, the town was turned into the zombie capital of the world, with a plethora of new people infected by the virus.

The episode saw all of “Team Z” adjusting to their new roles in the zombie-dominant world, and also teased Angus (Robert Knepper) taking on a new villainous role this season. The trailer hints at more of that new normal, and plenty of brain-related hijinks.

And in the process, the episode hammered home some unique political allegories, something that both parts of “Brainless in Seattle” are sure to continue in some form.

“The show has hinged on [zombies] being a secret for so long that [going forward], how was that going to transpire? What happens season 4?” McIver told ComicBook.com last year. “It’s sort of an authoritarian dictatorship, which obviously [Liv] doesn’t respond to, but she also knows that zombies and humans co-existing is an incredible stretch. How do we find a way that makes everybody feel safe, that makes nobody feel marginalized? It’s so on-point politically right now, it’s something I’m really proud to be a part of that in a comedy, zombie, fun show, still kind of is making comment about how we treat other and how we respond to having to coexist and tolerate and understand each other’s opinions.”

You can read the synopsis for “Brainless in Seattle, Part 1” below:

LOVE IS A MANY SPLENDORED THING, PART 1 — Love is in the air after Liv (Rose McIver) eats the brains of a hopeless romantic, and she can’t stop herself from meddling in Clive’s (Malcolm Goodwin) relationship.

Major (Robert Buckley) and Liv continue to try to work through their differences. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) is approached with an interesting offer.

Rahul Kohli, Aly Michalka and Robert Knepper also star. Michael Wale directed the episode written by Heather V. Regnier.

iZombie airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.