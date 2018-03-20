‘iZombie’ Recap With Spoilers: “Brainless in Seattle, Part 2”

A zombie walks through the Scratching Post, scavenging for brains from people’s leftover plates. A group of Fillmore-Graves soldiers confront and fight him.

Clive and Liv sit in their cop car, eating lunch and watching out for the serial killer, Bruce. Liv gets distracted, going into her romantic movie monologue voice. She turns her attention to a drawing of Tim, the guy she met at Human/Zombie Night recently.

Clive distracts her, and argues that Liv doesn’t have a chance with Tim, because she doesn’t even know his last name. She argues that she will find him again when he returns to Human/Zombie Night.

Chase confronts Major and the Fillmore-Graves soldiers, ordering them to find the video of Jordan turning that protester, Tucker, into a zombie.

Tucker arrives in a bar, where he is unwelcome by several of the humans. Tucker complains about his girlfriend leaving him. Tucker and his friend lament about their past together, and then the friend hands him a package.

Outside the bar, Tucker watches the video of himself being turned into a zombie. He pulls a gun out of the package and prepares to shoot himself, but doesn’t.

Don E criticizes Tanner about letting the homeless zombie into the Scratching Post. Blaine brushes it off, which Don E finds crazy, but Blaine reveals that he is on loose-lip brain. He then tells Don E about how he has the remaining zombie cures, and offers Don E part of the brain.

Ravi shows Liv and Clive the skulls of the victims. He begins to explain what he’s learned about the victims, but gets briefly distracted by Liv making the skulls kiss, and from Liv posting a missed connection online about Tim. Ravi reveals that he came up with an alias to trick Bruce into reaching out to him.

Michelle, the new police officer, walks in, and Clive realizes that Liv tried to orchestrate a meet-cute between the two.

Blaine waits on a couple who are ordering brains. He then sees Chase Graves, which triggers a vision of Renegade smuggling someone from the laundromat. Blaine tells Don E about his vision, and they try to determine where the laundromat is.

Angus preaches to his congregation with the help of the poor zombie. Tucker strolls by the theater and walks in, enthralled by what he’s hearing.

Peyton walks in on Liv baking an absurd amount of desserts. Peyton tells Liv that it’s a matter of fate if she and Tim end up together. She then asks if Liv told Clive about Dale cheating on him, and she says she hasn’t.

Liv and Clive continue looking for Bruce. Liv decides to ask Renegade for help. Renegade explains how she became a zombie — her brain dealer was killing children, the police didn’t believe her, and her husband was killed shortly after. She explains that she started her smuggling operation to find her place as a zombie.

Major and the Fillmore-Graves soldiers walk into the human bar and ask Tucker’s friends for the video. They offer to pay for the phone that’s holding the video, but Tucker’s friend starts accosting Jordan, causing Major to shoot up the liquor cabinet as a threat.

Ravi tries to practice his fake accent for a call with Bruce. Bruce asks about a sculpture that Ravi has on his desk, and he comes up with a fake excuse. Bruce begins to arrange their meetup.

Liv awkwardly suggests that Clive break up with Dale. Clive declares that his relationship with Dale is off limits for Liv to talk about.

Major and the Fillmore-Graves soldiers find Tucker in the zombie church, and they ask him for the phone. Tucker offers it up, and threatens that Fillmore-Graves’ hold on Seattle is coming to an end. The zombies in the church start closing in on Major and company until Angus begins speaking to the congregation.

Liv asks Clive if he’s still mad at her as they prepare for Ravi’s sting operation.

Ravi arrives at the sting, and Bruce quickly threatens him with the gun. Clive, Liv, and the PD arrive and apprehend Bruce.

As they leave the scene, Liv awkwardly gets herself and Ravi to leave together, ending in Clive and Michelle being stuck in the elevator together.

Later, Clive confronts Liv, asking why she’s trying to set him up with Michelle. Liv reveals the truth about Dale cheating on him, but he explains that they’re in an open relationship.

Major takes his Fillmore-Graves recruits to the Scratching Post.

Blaine waits on a customer before he is triggered into getting a vision of Renegade scratching someone at the laundromat.

Blaine arrives at the laundromat, killing the guards and capturing Renegade. They deliver her to Chase Graves.

Liv, Ravi, and Peyton meet Major and the Fillmore-Graves recruits at Human/Zombie Night. Major is on pro wrestler brain. Liv goes into the club, where she spots Tim from across the dance floor. They kiss again.

Ravi, Peyton, and Major watch from the other end of the club. Major walks up to Liv and tells her that he’s happy for her, even though he wishes they would’ve ended things better.

Liv sits down with Tim, and begins asking him about his life. He begins talking about how great the zombie church is, which turns Liv off. She leaves him to go hang out with her friends.

The DJ calls for a human-zombie dance off. Jordan and Captain Seattle kiss in the corner.

The dance off begins. Peyton tells Ravi that he was brave for dealing with the serial killer. Everyone dances and has fun.