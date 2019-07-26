iZombie Series Finale Preview Released

The first footage from iZombie‘s final chapter has arrived. The CW has released a new preview for “All’s Well That Ends Well”, the show’s series finale.

The preview showcases small snippets of what’s to come in the finale — Dale (Jessica Harmon) giving birth, Peyton (Aly Michalka) getting revenge on Blaine (David Anders), and a heck of a lot of zombie drama. Among those things is a tearful reunion between Liv (Rose McIver) and Major (Robert Buckley), something that both is and isn’t reassuring, giving the events of tonight’s penultimate episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Before we even did the pilot, Rob was kind enough to call me, and one of the things I asked was, ‘So, what’s the story with Liv and Major, are they gonna be an item?’” Buckley told reporters during a visit to the set of iZombie‘s final season. “And he was like ‘They’re kind of like a Sam and Diane.’ And I was like ‘Yeah but are they gonna get together?’ And he was like ‘Oh, maybe way down the line, like season 5 or 6.’ This was before we even shot the pilot, so now we are at the end of season 5, come to collect I’m wondering.”

“I think most romances, most relationships, that I respect and believe in have had some sort of chaos that led to them,” McIver said. “I think it makes you know each other that much better; the kind of fairytale illusion is shattered, and that’s good, because I think you don’t really know somebody when you think that they’re perfect. So we certainly have seen other sides to each other.”

And of course, there’s still the ongoing battle between humans and zombies, which appears to be at a fever pitch.

You can check out the synopsis for “All’s Well That Ends Well” below!

“SERIES FINALE — The human versus zombie war finally comes to a head. Rose McIver, Rahul Kohli, Malcolm Goodwin, Robert Buckley, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Jason Bloom directed the episode written by Rob Thomas.”

iZombie airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW. The series finale will air on August 1st.