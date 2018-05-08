‘iZombie’ Recap With Spoilers: “Yippe Ki Brain, Motherscratcher!”

The episode begins with a trio of Fillmore-Graves soldiers mocking Major for how close he is to Chase. After, Russ pulls him aside and Major asks him to help him move up a tax bracket in the brain business.

In the Morgue, Ravi and Liv are debating the ethics of keeping Isobel in Seattle, and take a call from her mom where they promise to take care of her daughter. Liv agrees to watch all six seasons of Zombie High with her, and have a legnthy, self-referential conversation about how closely it tracks to their life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the scratching post, Bozzio is interrogating Blaine and Don E, when she gets a vision of the mayor’s murder…but of course, Blaine was wearing a mask at the time.

There is a montage of Ravi trying to figure out a cure while Liv watches her way through Zombie High, Liv deals with a variety of assignments relating to her coyote operation, andIsobel makes fake zombie high IDs for everyone.

Lou Benedetto has an argument with a client on the phone, then goes into a church to confess his sins. Halfway through his long list of confessions, he is shot several times from the other side of the confessional.

Benedetto was chasing down some Blue Cobras, one of whom had escaped from jail recently after Benedetto had put them away. While Clive gives them the details, Liv and Ravi make a series of Die Hard and other police-movie jokes.

The police are having a hard time finding who is selling the zombie cure on the dark web.

Angus and Blaine dine together at Romero’s, with Angus pressuring Blaine to join them at the church. Angus refers to himself as John the Baptist, believing that Blaine is “zombie Jesus” because “I hear your voice, and I hear echoes of the voice of God.”

Outside the apartment of a Blue Cobra named “Fleabag,” Liv and Clive are on a stakeout. Clive admits that he always wanted kids, so he is tempted by the prospect of leaving Bozzio for Michelle, the cop from the night of the lockdown. Liv leaves the car to go check out a fish market on the corner, and Clive gets distracted by an e-mail Michelle sent him full of funny dog videos. Liv ends up attacking Fleabag, beating him in the middle of the street with a fish. After it is caught on a dashboard cam, Bozzio suspends Liv.

As Liv, Ravi, and Isobel finish an episode of Zombie High, Isobel asks an “eat, marry, kill” question of the characters on the show. Liv leaves to go have sex, and it bums Isobel out that she will never actually marry anyone, have sex, or any of the other things adults do.

Cut to the police department, where Clive tells the story of his pursuing a Blue Cobra suspect. Liv, who hasn’t been allowed back in the field, is upset about not being part of the operation. They bring in A.J., the Cobra in question, who tells them that Benedetto was dirty. Benedetto had superglued him to a toilet seat. Clive leaves the room to call on his alibi, and leaves A.J. in interrogation with Liv, who is on Benedetto brain and is awful and abusive to him, but she gets nothing out of him. When Clive comes back, the “good cop” half works, and A.J. tells him where they can probably find the man they’re looking for.

At the morgue, Liv gets a photo of Isobel with her crush from Zombie High. Liv pulled some strings to get her to meet him, but Ravi is worried she will try to sleep with him.

At the church, Angus is delivering a sermon and introduces Blaine to the congregation. He brings Frau Bader, the household servant who raised (and abused) Blaine, to the front of the church and, after using hot sauce like holy water to “bless” her, allows the congregation to feed on her. Blaine is visibly upset.

That night, Ravi is looking suspiciously through the Zombie High star’s Instagram feed when he hears voices outside the door. Isobel and Parker (the actor) are making out on the doorstep. Ravi tries to take a hard line with them but has trouble with it when she reminds him she’s going to die.

She messes with him a little bit when she comes into the house, implying she might have done more than he would have liked with Parker.

Chase Graves finds one of Liv’s human employees, Curtis, threatening to kill him and eat his brain to learn. The guy tells Chase that it’s “Brother Love” — Angus. Curtis excuses himself to go to the bathroom, and while he’s gone, Chase says he doesn’t believe the kid anyway so they will be having coyote brain for dinner.

At the morgue, Ravi is having an aggressively paternal reaction to Isobel’s relationship. Liv finds out about Curtis’s capture and leaves to try and save him.

Clive runs into the room, soaking wet, and tells Ravi about how he had caught up with Ghansu, the likely killer of Benedetto, and had a short gunfight, which then led to a fall from the third-floor balcony and into the pool. Better still, Ghansu’s gun matched the Benedetto murder.

At the church, Lambert sits in the audience and watches a sermon. He seems compelled by Angus’s words, and even more interestingly, Blaine is playing the organ and singing “Amazing Grace.”

Outside of the Fillmore-Graves safe house where Curtis is being held, Liv has Levon set off a car alarm for distraction, then breaks a window at the safe house. She scratches him, and leaves.

At Fillmore-Graves the next day, Major reports to Chase what happened, and Chase demands to see everyone’s phones, unlocked, to make sure none of them sent a message. Major finds a tracker in his pocket and, when Chase is finished, rushes to Liv’s, where he accuses her, first of tracking him and then of being Renegade. When he gets physical with Levon, she kicks him out.