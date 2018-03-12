‘iZombie’: Major Delivers Bad News in “Brainless in Seattle Part 1” Clip

The CW has released a new clip for “Brainless in Seattle, Part 1”, tonight’s episode of iZombie.

The scene shows Major (Robert Buckley) meeting with Chase Graves (Jason Dohring), and delivering him a piece of bad news. As viewers saw in last week’s episode, one of Major’s new recruits, Jordan Gladwell (Jade Peyton), accidentally ended up scratching a human protester after she went into full zombie mode. Considering the fact that creating new zombies is supposedly punishable by execution in New Seattle, Major and Chase are worried how long it will take for the information to go public.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s no telling how exactly Filmore Graves will resolve this situation, and how exactly it will effect Major in the process. As fans have seen so far this season, Major’s allegiance to Filmore Graves has caused some trouble in his home life, particularly in a major disagreement between him and Liv (Rose McIver) last episode.

“It creates some conflict,” Buckley told reporters during a set visit last year. “I mean, I think what we started to see last season, the trend of Liv not being particularly enthusiastic about him siding so heavily with Fillmore-Graves, that continues to happen.”

“You know you get those jobs in high school where you’re working Hot Dog on a Stick so you can hook your buddies up and all your friends are like, ‘Hot Dog on a Stick is the best ever!’?” Buckley added. “Fillmore-Graves is no Hot Dog on a Stick.”

“I think [they] have some very fundamental disagreements politically,” McIver said of Liv and Major’s dynamic this season. “I think they really don’t necessarily sit on the same opinion, so while she loves him, and they’ve been dear friends despite everything, I think it’s like it would be in real life where if something is happening in the government — and it’s not too hard to sort of imagine in your own world — and you disagree with your partner, it’s very divisive and very isolating. So Liv and Major still have a deep fondness for each other, but definitely politics get in the way for them this year.”

iZombie airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.